WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 live results and highlights
By Scott Rogust
WWE presents one of their Big Four premium live events, Survivor Series: WarGames, on Saturday, Nov. 30, live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
This will now be the third consecutive Survivor Series in which two WarGames matches will take place. There are two rings side by side, surrounded by a giant steel cage. Two teams will take part in each match, starting off as a one-on-one match, with a new competitor entering at a set time interval until everyone has entered the match. From there, WarGames officially begins, and the only way to win is by pinfall or submission.
The men's WarGames match will feature Roman Reigns, The Uso's, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk taking on Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Bronson Reed. The women's WarGames match will see Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, Naomi, and Bayley facing Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Raquel Rodriguez, and Candice LeRae.
There are three other matches set for Survivor Series: WarGames. Gunther defends the World Heavyweight Championship against the man he defeated for the title at SummerSlam, Damian Priest. Bron Breakker defends the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser. Finally, Shinsuke Nakamura challenges LA Knight for the United States Championship.
For those unable to watch the show, beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT, we'll have you covered with the full results and highlights once each match goes final.
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 full results and highlights
WarGames match: Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, Naomi, and Bayley vs. Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Raquel Rodriguez, and Candice LeRae | OFFICIAL RESULT: Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, Naomi, and Bayley def. Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Raquel Rodriguez, and Candice LeRae (via pinfall)
Highlights:
United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura | OFFICIAL RESULT: Shinsuke Nakamura def. LA Knight (via pinfall) to win the United States Championship
Highlights:
Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser | OFFICIAL RESULT: Bron Breakker def. Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser (via pinfall) to retain the Intercontinental Championship
Highlights:
World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest | OFFICIAL RESULT: Gunther def. Damian Priest (via referee stoppage) to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.
Highlights:
WarGames match: Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Bronson Reed | OFFICIAL RESULT:
This page will be updated with live results and highlights from each match once they reach their conclusion. Be sure to keep refreshing this page throughout the night.