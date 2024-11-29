WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 predictions and preview: Which version of The Bloodline will stand tall?
Do you hear that? Somewhere in the world, Sir William Regal has cleared his throat to yell out “War Games” just in time for the 2024 edition of the WWE premium live event. Set for Saturday, November 30 from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – there’s a lot to look forward to on this card.
There are two WarGames matches, which will see teams compete inside two rings surrounded by a steel cage. World Heavyweight champion Gunther is defending the title against the man he beat for it at SummerSlam, Damian Priest. The United States and Intercontinental Championships are also on the line.
Here’s a look at our predictions for all the winners and losers at the end of the night.
World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther versus Damian Priest
WWE is attempting to tell an interesting story with Gunther versus Damian Priest. Coming off a defeat at the hands of Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel 2024, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion is being presented as “lacking confidence.” This would make sense as Gunther hasn’t suffered many defeats since joining WWE. Much of his run has been surrounded by championships and he dominated the competition in pursuit of them.
Still, do not expect Damian Priest to get his hand raised at this time. Will he be the champion again? Perhaps. But he’s not the man to defeat Gunther at this point.
Winner, and still WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Gunther
WarGames match: Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Iyo Sky, and Bayley versus Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae
WWE didn’t need to add a women’s WarGames match to this PLE, but one was thrown together. In many ways, this match seems a bit forced, as those individuals involved do not have the same history as the individuals in the men’s match. That’s more indicative of WWE’s booking of the women’s division, but that’s another conversation for another day.
This will still be a fun match, from start to finish. Many of these individuals have been involved in WarGames matches in the past, so they’ll know how to hit all the big spots. Will we get Iyo Sky jumping from the top of the cage with a trash can over her head? We hope so! Or, what if Tiffany Stratton takes a cue from the veteran and does it herself? This will be a fun one and to keep the story moving, it would make sense if Liv Morgan’s team got the victory.
Winners: Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae
Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) versus Sheamus versus Ludwig Kaiser
Bron Breakker versus Sheamus versus Ludwig Kaiser is going to be a show-stealer. Remember the triple-threat match between Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Gunther from WrestleMania 39? This match has the potential to be just as good as that one. Kaiser is an excellent worker who is one opportunity away from being a breakout singles performer. Sheamus is the veteran who is going to do what he does and deliver “banger, after banger.” Then there’s Breakker and he’s riding a wave of momentum as fans continue to get behind him.
This is going to be a car crash of a match. Look for Breakker to retain.
Winner and still WWE Intercontinental Champion: Bron Breakker
United States Championship: LA Knight (c) versus Shinsuke Nakamura
LA Knight versus Shinsuke Nakamura feels like it was quickly thrown together to put another match with a popular name on the card. Knight’s run as WWE United States Champion started off hot but has cooled off a lot lately. Putting Nakamura into this position is a puzzling decision because he hasn’t been featured on television in months. In fact, the last television match he had before reappearing was back in April, when he was defeated by Sheamus on WWE Raw. There’s nothing about Nakamura’s booking that should give fans hope that he’ll pick up a win here.
Winner and still WWE United States Champion: LA Knight
WarGames match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk versus Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Bronson Reed
This is another Bloodline match that will be all about storytelling. Or “cinema” as the kids are calling it. The heels will have the advantage, leaving the babyfaces to struggle for much of the match. It will be interesting to see how CM Punk and Roman Reigns play off one another. There’s another intriguing idea to watch for as well. Is Paul Heyman about to turn on Reigns? Some are pointing toward his clothing choice as a potential hint. Well, that could also happen at WarGames as well, adding an additional wrinkle to this match. Oh yeah, someone is certainly eating a Tsunami from Bronson Reed off the top of the cage.
Either way, this will be a slow-paced match with stand-offs galore. Don’t be surprised if Reigns starts off the match alone in the cage. Still, it makes sense to see Solo Sikoa’s team win and push the door further open for The Rock to let Reigns know he is the true Final Boss.
Winners: Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Bronson Reed