WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 start time, match card, and how to watch
By Scott Rogust
One of WWE's Big Four premium live events is Survivor Series, taking place annually around the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. There has been a new twist to the event in recent years which was moving on from the traditional five vs. five elimination tag team matches for WarGames matches.
In WarGames, two teams will do battle across two rings, surrounded by a giant steel cage. Members of each team will enter at set intervals of time until everyone enters the match. From there, WarGames officially begins, and the only way to win is by pinfall or submission.
On Saturday, Nov. 30, the two WarGames matches will feature Roman Reigns, The Uso's, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk taking on Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Bronson Reed, and the team of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, Naomi, and Bayley facing the team of Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Raquel Rodriguez, and Candice LeRae.
Survivor Series: WarGames will also feature three championship bouts as well.
For those wondering how to watch the premium live event, we have you covered.
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 start time
The main card for Survivor Series: WarGames is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT. This is a bit earlier than usual premium live events, normally starting around 7:00 p.m. ET.
There will be a kickoff show beginning at 4:00 p.m ET/1:00 p.m. PT, which will catch you up on all of the storylines leading into the premium live event. There is also a slight chance that a surprise match could take place.
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 live stream, how to watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Start Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)
- Location: Rogers Arena — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
- Live stream: Peacock (United States), WWE Network (outside of United States)
Fans in the United States can primarily watch Survivor Series: WarGames on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. There is a Black Friday deal for new subscribers, as they are offering a full-year subscription for just $19.99.
Those outside of the United States can watch the premium live event on WWE Network.
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 match card
Match
Stipulation/Title on Line
Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Bronson Reed
WarGames match
Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, Naomi, and Bayley vs. Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Raquel Rodriguez, and Candice LeRae
WarGames match
Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest
Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship
Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser
Triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship
LA Knight (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Singles match for the United States Championship