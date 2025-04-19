WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 live results and highlights

The day has finally arrived. It's WrestleMania Saturday.

On Saturday, Apr. 19, WWE presents Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. This is the sixth time that WrestleMania will have a two-night format, and the card for the opening night should not disappoint.

The main event will feature Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk in a triple-threat match. This is the culmination of a heated rivalry, with Paul Heyman, Reigns' "Wise Man" being in the corner of Punk as a favor. This is also the first time that Punk will be in the main event of WrestleMania. Who will emerge victorious.

Confirmed to be opening the show is Gunther defending the World Heavyweight Championship against 2025 men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso. Gunther defeated Uso three times in the past year. Will Uso be able to get that first victory over Gunther and win his first world championship?

There is some uncertainty surrounding one match, as Rey Mysterio suffered a legitimate injury on SmackDown on Friday night. In the hours before the show began, it was confirmed that Mysterio is a "game-time decision" for his match against El Grande Americano. Mysterio later confirmed during the preshow that he isn't cleared to compete, and Rey Fenix will take his place in the match against El Grande Americano.

Other matches set for Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 include a grudge match between Jade Cargill and Naomi, Tiffany Stratton defending the WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair, The New Day challenging the Viking Raiders for the WWE World Tag Team Championships, and LA Knight defending the United States Championship against Jacob Fatu.

If you are unable to watch Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, we'll have you covered with the full results and highlights of each match. Be sure to stay tuned to this page, as it will be updated throughout the show.

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 results and highlights

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso | OFFICIAL RESULT: Jey Uso def. Gunther (via submission) to win the World Heavyweight Championship



Highlights:

Jey Uso YEETS to the ring at #WrestleMania alongside the @SlimJim Ultimate Fan Experience Sweepstakes winner! pic.twitter.com/w7lPVI0caZ — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025

Jey Uso still has PLENTY of fight left in him!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/VO8sbrIR7u — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025

Jey Uso WITH HIS OWN Powerbomb on GUNTHERpic.twitter.com/78Yqsk0DbQ — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) April 19, 2025

Jey Uso TAPPED OUT Gunther and wins the World Title!!! pic.twitter.com/7bncScD2fH — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 19, 2025

World Tag Team Championships: The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (c) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) | OFFICIAL RESULT: The New Day def. The Viking Raiders (via pinfall) to win the World Tag Team Championships



Highlights:

Ivar with the springboard elbow attack on Woods and Kingston! 👏pic.twitter.com/AJE3hLhZvT — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) April 20, 2025

12 TIMES!!! The New Day are NEW World Tag Team Champions courtesy of Daylight and some Kofi Kingston assistance on the pin!pic.twitter.com/beEnTiWeZ9 — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) April 20, 2025

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi | OFFICIAL RESULT: Jade Cargill def. Naomi (via pinfall)



Highlights:

Draping X-Factor to the outside from Naomi to Jade Cargill... 😬pic.twitter.com/OSPK7GLCYe — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) April 20, 2025

United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu | OFFICIAL RESULT: Jacob Fatu def. LA Knight (via pinfall) to win the United States Championship



Highlights:

HUGE German Suplex from LA Knight to Jacob Fatu from the top rope!pic.twitter.com/1E3GJ33TmO — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) April 20, 2025

ANOTHER TITLE CHANGE! Jacob Fatu is the NEW United States Champion two back-to-back Moonsaults 🐺👏pic.twitter.com/XFKvpFJm1v — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) April 20, 2025

El Grande Americano vs. Rey Fenix | OFFICIAL RESULT:

