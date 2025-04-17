WrestleMania 41 preview and predictions: Will John Cena win 17th world championship?

The biggest show of the year is just a few more hours away. WrestleMania 41 comes to us all on Saturday, Apr. 19, and Sunday, Apr. 20, from Las Vegas. All the biggest angles in WWE come to a head this evening. The majority of the titles on the main roster are up for grabs. Will we see new champions? Or will the individuals holding those belts get out of Sin City with the titles still in their hands? There’s so much to unpack across the card, so here are the predictions for Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania 41.

WrestleMania 41 Night One Predictions

The War Raiders (c) versus The New Day in a tag team match for the WWE World Tag Team Championship

This is The New Day’s match to win. They are winless as a team across all iterations at WrestleMania. It would not make sense for Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to go through such a drastic character change, just to lose in the biggest match they’ve had to date. The War Raiders are a great team, especially in-ring, but they aren’t the type of personalities that an entire division can be built around. The New Day should get the win here and finally start to build some momentum for the tag team division.

Winner, and new WWE World Tag Team Champion: The New Day

Rey Mysterio versus El Grande Americano in a singles match

Rey Mysterio and Chad Gable (yes that’s him under the mask) are going to put on an impressive display of professional wrestling. Gable is one of the most well-rounded and underrated performers in the business. Mysterio is an icon who can somehow still work with the best of them in spite of being 50 years old.

Expect a lot of back-and-forth action, harkening back to the days of the WCW Cruiserweight division. Mysterio should pick up the victory and unmask Gable, finally bringing an end to this angle.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

Jade Cargill versus Naomi in a singles match

This is the first non-title, non-stipulation women’s match at a WrestleMania in nearly 20 years. That’s an important moment on its own. Plus, this is WWE giving the ball to Jade Cargill to see if she’s going to run with it on her own. Cargill has been protected by being in a tag team with Bianca Belair, and now she’s slotted for a major singles run.

But first, she will have to get through Naomi. Naomi is a solid worker who will be able to lead in this match. Still, her job is to lose here, continuing what should be an interesting angle between she, Cargill, and eventually Belair.

Winner: Jade Cargill

LA Knight (c) versus Jacob Fatu in a singles match for the WWE United States Championship

LA Knight isn’t leaving Las Vegas with that championship. Jacob Fatu may be the most important free agent that WWE picked up in 2024. The moment he stepped into the ring, he was tagged as an impact player with a ceiling that can reach the main event. He will reach there at some point, but before he does, that US Title is coming home with him.

This should be a fun one, but do not be surprised if this is a squash match. Knight’s status in WWE has fallen off in the last year and Fatu is on the rise. He’ll win that strap and build upon his angle with his cousin, Solo Sikoa.

Winner, and new WWE United States Champion: Jacob Fatu

Tiffany Stratton (c) versus Charlotte Flair in a singles match for the WWE Women’s Championship

This is a tough match to call. Tiffany Stratton has the makings to be the future face of the WWE Women’s Division. However, WWE seems unable to book anything other than world title reigns or challenging for the title when it comes to Charlotte Flair. Flair has cut the momentum of other women at WrestleMania, much to the chagrin of many WWE viewers. We will go out on a limb and say that WWE recognizes now is the time to buck that trend and Stratton will come out of the match with the title in tow.

Winner, and still WWE Women’s Champion: Tiffany Stratton

Gunther (c) versus Jey Uso in a singles match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Many would expect this to be Jey Uso’s moment. He’s failed so many times in the past, especially up against Gunther. Having him lose again would effectively eliminate him from being a world champion anytime soon. Fans are understandably apprehensive at the idea of him being the top man, but he is a name who gets the fans out of their seats and spending their money.

Gunther versus Jey Uso will probably open the show, which makes it even easier to bet on Uso. WWE will want to get the weekend started off with a hot moment, and that means a title change.

Winner, and new WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Jey Uso

Roman Reigns versus CM Punk versus Seth Rollins in a triple threat match

Roman Reigns versus CM Punk versus Seth Rollins has the potential to be a WWE moment. This is a match that is packed with implications both this weekend and after the match. While it doesn’t have any stipulations in a wrestling sense in the match, expect the winner to come out as the top contender to either show’s championship. The layers of the angle coming into this match are packed with interesting developments, and it can play out in so many different ways. Will Seth Rollins join The Rock and John Cena? Will Paul Heyman turn on both Punk and Reigns? So much to answer by the end of the night.

Still, this is Punk’s match to win. Reigns and Rollins will cost each other the match, furthering their angle that has been years in development. Punk will go on to challenge for a championship – that is the best outcome of this main event.

Winner: CM Punk

WrestleMania 41 Night Two Predictions

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) versus Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a tag team match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

WWE really dropped the ball here. While it is an understandable move to get Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the PLE, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria should be in their own feud for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship. It’s unfortunate that neither of the women’s midcard titles will be defended on this show, giving yet another answer to how valuable those titles are at this time.

This match will set up a continued angle between Bayley and Valkyria, meaning that Morgan and Rodriguez will keep the titles.

Winners, and still WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

AJ Styles versus Logan Paul in a singles match

AJ Styles may be one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. Unfortunately, he’s on the wrong side of 40. He’s at that point in his career when he will be used to put over younger performers. That means that this match if for Logan Paul to get a big win to gain momentum toward whatever is next for him.

Will this be a good match? Yes, Styles and Paul will compliment each other well in the ring. But fans should prepare themselves to see Styles fall once again.

Winner: Logan Paul

Bron Breakker (c) versus Penta versus Finn Balor versus Dominik Mysterio in a fatal four-way match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

This is an interesting match to predict. Is WWE preparing a singles run for Penta? He’s been massively over since debuting in the company. Is Bron Breakker being groomed for a main event run? Possibly. Especially if Jey Uso comes out of the event as the champion. Then there’s the split between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio that we all know is going to happen. There’s so much to watch for in this match.

Winner, and still WWE Intercontinental Champion: Bron Breakker

Damian Priest versus Drew McIntyre in a Sin City Street Fight

It’s great to see Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre make it on WrestleMania. They are two individuals who did a lot to carry the WWE when it needed it, but they are both well outside the title picture. WWE’s plan to pit them against each other to keep them in a hot angle has worked so far, with the violence being amplified each week.

McIntyre will take home the victory. WWE sees him as a main event player, with or without a title. He’ll get the win here to keep some momentum for when he’s used next.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Iyo Sky (c) versus Bianca Belair versus Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match for the WWE Women’s World Championship

WWE has booked themselves into an odd position here. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley were poised for a major showdown, but Iyo Sky was added to the equation. From there, Belair and Ripley took turns dismissing the champion, leading to a three-way match. But here’s the thing, if Sky loses the title to either woman during this bout, even if she isn’t pinned – doesn’t that prove their point of overlooking her from the get-go?

This is a tough match to predict. Belair and Ripley are megastars in this women’s division. Sky is just a step behind. Sky also dropped the title last year at WrestleMania, losing to Bayley. Is she destined to be the woman who loses big matches at the PLE, or will this be the year she bucks that trend?

Winner and still WWE Women’s World Champion: Iyo Sky

Cody Rhodes (c) versus John Cena in a singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

This is a huge match. John Cena’s heel turn shocked the wrestling world. The build since then hasn’t been the best, but there’s no denying the star power of both men in this match. All eyes will be on Cena and Rhodes on Sunday night.

How will this one play out? With it being Cena’s final WrestleMania, he should be the favorite to win the 17th title he’s seeking. That will push him ahead of Ric Flair and spark several other situations to follow. Perhaps this is what sends Rhodes down his own dark path. But before that happens, John Cena will close WrestleMania 41 with the Undisputed WWE Championship over his shoulder.

Winner, and new Undisputed WWE Champion: John Cena