What time does WrestleMania 41 start?

After months of anticipation, WWE’s grandest stage returns—it’s time for WrestleMania 41, a two-night event set for Saturday, Apr. 19 and Sunday, April 20. The show will feature the culmination of the company’s biggest storylines, top championship matches, and unforgettable moments that will define the year.

WWE is looking to build on the momentum of WrestleMania 40, where Cody Rhodes famously “finished his story” by defeating Roman Reigns to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship in a main event filled with chaos, a surprise appearance from The Undertaker, and more. Rhodes has held the title ever since and is now set to defend it against John Cena in the main event of Night 2 at WrestleMania 41.

Reigns is set to headline WrestleMania 41 as well, main eventing Night 1 in a high-stakes triple threat match against Seth Rollins and CM Punk. The bout brings together three of WWE’s top stars and centers around one question: who, if anyone, will leave with Paul Heyman at their side by the end of the night?

WrestleMania 41’s lineup goes well beyond the two main events. Charlotte Flair will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship in pursuit of yet another title, while Iyo Sky puts the Women’s World Championship on the line in a triple threat against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. Meanwhile, Gunther will once again look to hold off Jey Uso, who’s looking to capture the World Heavyweight Championship.

With WrestleMania spread across two nights, fans may be wondering what time each night’s action is scheduled to begin.

What time does WWE WrestleMania 41 start?

WrestleMania 41 is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on both Saturday, Apr.19, and Sunday, Apr. 20. Fans can also tune in early for the preshow, which starts at 4:00 p.m. ET and features match previews, analysis, and coverage leading into the main event action.

Where is WWE WrestleMania 41? Location, venue



WrestleMania 41 will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, a massive venue with a capacity of over 65,000 that marks WWE’s return to the city for its biggest annual event. While this is the first time Allegiant Stadium will host WrestleMania, it’s not the first for Las Vegas—WWE previously held WrestleMania 9 at Caesars Palace in 1993, making this the city's first WrestleMania in over three decades.

WrestleMania 41 Night 1 match card (Saturday, April 19)

Match Stipulation/Title on the line CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins Triple-threat match Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair Singles match for the WWE Women's Championship War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day Tag-team match for the World Tag Team Championship LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu Singles match for the WWE United States Championship Jade Cargill vs. Naomi Singles match Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano Singles match

WrestleMania 41 Night 2 match card (Sunday, April 20)

Match Stipulation/Title on the line Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair Triple-threat match for the Women's World Championship Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodrigurz (c) vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria Tag-team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor Fatal four-way match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre Sin City Street Fight match AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul Singles match







