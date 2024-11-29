3 Chicago Bears players who should be brought back to pair with Caleb Williams
Just when it looked like Matt Eberflus and the Chicago Bears had already found rock bottom in the 2024 season, they just kept on digging, losing to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving thanks to an abysmal first half and a second-half rally cut short by yet another appalling game-management mistake on the game's final drive. Chicago has been left in the dust in the NFC North at 4-8, their head coach is a dead man walking and their players are in open rebellion; if fans had any doubt whether they could start looking ahead to the offseason, this latest display removed all doubt.
But while Thursday's loss was exasperating to watch, it's not all doom and gloom. Eberflus poured even more dirt on his grave, and certainly won't be coaching another significant game for the Bears again. Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown helped Caleb Williams put on a show in the second half, and sure looks like the perfect coach to pair with the Bears' franchise QB. And while there are plenty of holes to fill on this roster ahead of next season, several key players showed that they can be part of the solution in Chicago with their performance this week.
3. DT Gervon Dexter has come into his own in year two
While Williams and the offense caught fire in the second half, Chicago also held the explosive Lions offense to just seven points over the final two quarters — and Dexter was a big part of the reason why, wreaking havoc in the middle of the defensive line and putting up another solid performance in a season full of them. The 2023 second-round pick racked up seven tackles, one for a loss, plus a one sack, one QB hit and a fumble recovery, holding up to Detroit's league-best offensive line in both the run and the pass.
It took Dexter a bit to settle into life in the NFL, and he may never outrun the comparisons to fellow 2023 draftee Jalen Carter as the latter excels with the Philadelphia Eagles. But he's really come into his own in his second season, and there's still more room for growth.
2. RT Darnell Wright continues to thrive
The top of the Bears' 2023 draft class is looking just fine.
The interior of Chicago's offensive line remains an absolute mess, routinely sending Williams running for his life before he even has time to get past his first read. But the tackle situation in Chicago looks set for the foreseeable future, and Wright is a big part of the reason why: The Tennessee product graded out as one of the best players on the field on Thursday, an honor that's becoming routine for him.
Wright was forced to leave the game with a knee injury, and the gap between he and his replacement, Larry Borom, was alarming. Wright still has some developing to do, but he and Braxton Jones look like keepers for the long haul.
1. WR Keenan Allen has been unlocked in Thomas Brown's offense
All it took was a change in offensive coordinators — and Allen working his way back into better health — for the veteran to start showing why the team was so excited to acquire him last offseason. Brown is utilizing him in a way that makes far more sense for his skill set at this point in his career, and it's clear that Williams loves having him as a safety blanket: Allen caught five balls for 73 yards and two touchdowns, including a very nice route on the score that cut Detroit's lead down to three in the fourth quarter.
Allen isn't going to be a game-changer, but he's a smart, savvy route-runner who knows how to work the middle of the field and get open for his quarterback. As Williams adjusts to the NFL game and learns what he can and can't get away with, that sort of player is going to be immensely valuable.