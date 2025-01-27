Xavier Worth was the best sore winner mocking Bills after AFC Championship
By Mark Powell
By now you know the story. The Buffalo Bills held the No. 28 pick in the NFL Draft, but were content to move back to 32, trading their selection to the Kansas City Chiefs in the process. This ended perfectly for the Chiefs, as they added to their cupboard of weapons for Patrick Mahomes, selecting speedster Xavier Worthy out of Texas.
It didn't matter that the Bills took their own wide receiver in Keon Coleman just five picks later at the start of the second round. The narrative was already written, especially for Worthy, who would've thrived in either situation but certainly had a better chance at a Super Bowl run with a team coming off back-to-back titles. Now, Worthy will have the opportunity to be a focal point in their third straight Super Bowl victory, a feat that's never been accomplished in the history of the NFL.
Worthy was asked in the leadup to Sunday's AFC Championship game how he felt facing the team that passed him up.
"I mean, I take it as a blessing and I feel like it's a sign that they didn't want me," Worthy said. "At the end of the day, I'm going to play with my chip on my shoulder. This game means a little bit more. Obviously, it's the AFC championship game, but this is a team that traded their pick away to get somebody else."
Xavier Worthy used Bills NFL Draft mistake as motivation for AFC Championship
The Texas product, like many superstars of his era, used the Bills choice as motivation, and was quick to let them know they made a mistake after catching six passes for 85 yards and a touchdown in the biggest game of his career.
Frankly, if I were that talented, I'd be wondering the same as Worthy – why in the world would the Buffalo Bills pass on a player THIS fast and THAT capable? On Sunday, we noticed the end result was not positive for Buffalo, as Brandon Beane will have a lot of questions to answer about Worthy in his end-of-season press conference.
What made the Bills decision to trade out of No. 28 so bad wasn't necessarily that they passed on Worthy, but the team they gift-wrapped him to. Andy Reid and Mahomes always make the most out of players with the intangibles Worthy had. It should come as no surprise they were able to replicate their success so early.
So yes, Worthy was a bit of a sore winner rubbing one of the Bills biggest offseason regrets in their faces just minutes after securing a spot in the Super Bowl, but we'd all do the same thing in that situation. Buffalo had some nerve.