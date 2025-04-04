Yankees 22 home runs in first six games sets them up for MLB record

The New York Yankees have a scorching hot offense right now. Across their first six games, they’ve recorded 22 home runs as a team, led by Aaron Judge’s five home runs. They’re well on pace to shatter the Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins home run record.

In 2019, the Twins tallied 307 home runs. The Braves tied that record in 2023. The 307 homers average out to 1.9 per game. New York is averaging 3.7 per game as of now.

With Aaron Judge, the Yankees could make history in 2025

Keeping up the ridiculous pace the Yankees are on will be challenging, but they have a massive head start. Not only is the team on track to set a new MLB record, but so is the two-time MVP. Barry Bonds powered 73 homers in 2001, and Judge is on track to hit 135. Hitting 135 home runs is unrealistic, but hitting 73 wouldn’t be something he can’t accomplish. In 2022, Judge hit 62 home runs.

Aaron Boone could only shake his head when hearing Aaron Judge's early season stats of 5 HR & 16 RBI in the first 6 games:



"I feel like he's still getting there, which is remarkable" pic.twitter.com/bxTsSfy3iF — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) April 4, 2025

Breaking Bonds’ record will be challenging, but the team record is on the table. With the power threat of Judge and a ton of other guys with pop in the Yankees lineup, they may just set a new team record.

Outside of Judge, the Yankees don’t have anyone on their roster who’s hit over 30 homers in the past two seasons. However, Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, Jazz Chisholm, Anthony Volpe, Austin Wells, and Anthony Volpe could certainly exceed at least 20 home runs. Additionally, Jasson Domínguez and Ben Rice don’t shy away from hitting the deep ball.

Eventually, we have to expect the Yankees to come back down to earth. Nevertheless, hitting 307 total home runs is doable for this lineup, especially with their insane head start. As long as their key cogs stay healthy, the Bronx Bombers shouldn’t have any problem putting runs on the board this season.