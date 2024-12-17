Yankees 3 best backup plans if Cody Bellinger deal falls through
Brian Cashman has been busy trying to rebuild the New York Yankees' roster in the aftermath of losing Juan Soto in free agency. New York still has several high profile holes to fill before Spring Training. In particular, the Yankees need to add a new first baseman and corner outfielder to round out manager Aaron Boone's lineup.
Swinging a deal with the Cubs to bring Cody Bellinger to the Bronx could fill either of those voids. Bellinger has played in the outfield during the vast majority of his career but started to get some work at first last season in Chicago. His left-handed bat would play particularly well in Yankee Stadium. The Cubs and Yankees have reportedly had talks about a trade that would bring Bellinger to New York but have yet to come to terms that satisfy both clubs.
If the Cubs keep playing hard ball in trade talks it will lead the Yankees to look elsewhere. Here are three quality Bellinger alternatives that Cashman and his staff might pursue instead.
Yankees alternative No. 1: Christian Walker
Signing Christian Walker makes so much sense for the Yankees it's hard to believe it hasn't happened as of yet. They desperately need more offensive production from the first base spot and Walker can give them more power and on base percentage.
Adding Walker would also help New York continue their shift towards building a better defensive infield. He's a multiple-time Gold Glove winner who can become a pitcher's best friend with his ability to dig out throws at first. His glove isn't his most valuable skill but it is something that should increase New York's interest in acquiring him.
The most logical explanation to the Yankees' lack of connection with Walker at this point in the offseason is that he's looking for a deal that exceeds their comfort range. In Walker's case, it could be more about years on the deal than average annual value. He will be playing his age-34 season in 2025 and the Yankees won't want to give him a five-year deal that could be an albatross by the time it concludes.
Signing Walker is something Cashman and his staff should conisder no matter what happens with Bellinger. He is a clear upgrade over first base than anyone they've had at that spot in recent seasons. Overpaying him on a three-year deal would be a reasonable move by the Yankees to solve one of their weakest positions from last year.
Yankees alternative No. 2: Anthony Santander
The Yankees know first hand just how dangerous of a hitter Anthony Santander can be. He has been a cornerstone of the Orioles' lineup for years. He mashed 44 home runs for Baltimore last year which was a big reason why his team was so competitive in the AL East.
Unlike Bellinger, Santander likely only profiles as a corner outfielder. He's no better than average in that capacity but he can be somewhat hidden playing left field at Yankee Stadium. Santander won't be signed because of his glove. He's a classic high-risk, high-reward slugger that can help drive in runs in the heart of Boone's batting order.
Santander's only going to be 31-years-old next season which gives the team that signs him several more years of his prime to work with. He can comfortably slot into the Yankees' starting lineup for at least three of four more seasons without real concern about age-related decline.
Santander hasn't been a primary focus for many contending teams in free agency but the heat on him will ratchet up as more options come off the board. The Yankees would do well to swoop in and making him a signifcant offer before other teams jump into the mix. His proven ability to thrive in the ultra-competitive AL East should be very attraction to New York's front office.
Yankees alternative No. 3: Jurickson Profar
If the Yankees want to go for a more athletic option in the outfield they need to zero in on Jurickson Profar. The 31-year-old is a prototypical late-bloomer who has really found his way towards being a high-quality starter in recent seasons.
Signing him wouldn't give the power boost to the Yankees lineup that other players on this list would bring but he can hit for a higher average. It's not as if he is entirely bereft of power. After all, he hit the ball out of the park 24 times for the Padres last season.
Profar's market is a little difficult to estimate because of his unique player type. There just aren't many guys in free agency with his combination of contact skills, power and speed. Profar's unique nature could be why his market has been slow to pick up this offseason.
The Yankees might balk at giving Profar big money because of his unusual career arc, but that would be short-sighted thinking by Cashman and his staff. He could turn into an excellent value signing due to his all-around game. Signing him wouldn't garner as many headlines as trading for Bellinger but he might give the Yankees significantly more value.