Yankees add fireballer as bullpen depth thanks to Cubs shocking move
By Jacob Mountz
New York Yankees’ GM Brian Cashman has made the bullpen a high priority this offseason.
It started with the addition of Devin Williams who will presumably serve as the Yankees’ closer. A week later, Cashman decided to take a risk on Fernando Cruz, a reliever who hasn’t had much success in the majors but garnered a staggering strikeout total of 109 through just 66.2 innings in 2024. This move came with the re-signing of Jonathan Loaisiga, who only threw 21.2 innings over the last two seasons.
Now, it seems Cashman might have pulled off another pitching heist.
The Yankees add Michael Arias
The Chicago Cubs, in a stunning move, DFA’d No. 18 prospect Michael Arias to make room for Colin Rea. Seeing the opportunity, Cashman pounced, sending money to the Cubs and bringing back a potential star reliever. Arias is now the Yankees’ No. 29 prospect.
Arias and Cruz are very similar. Each have substantial control problems but have showcased electric stuff. In 2023, Arias pitched to a superb 2.55 ERA across 42.1 innings as a starter in low-A. However, upon promotion to high-A later that year, he posted an abysmal 5.77 ERA ballooning his 2023 ERA to 4.09. In 2024 as a reliever, he failed to repeat his low-A success throwing to a lackluster 4.77 ERA through 60.1 innings across AA and AAA. On the plus side, this figure came with 72 strikeouts.
Arias owns a repertoire consisting of a fastball, slider and changeup. On the 20-80 grading scale, each of his pitches are rated at a solid 55. His control, on the other hand, is rated at an unsightly 35. If the Yankees, more specifically Matt Blake in his area of expertise, can hammer out these issues, the Yanks will soon have another stud in their bullpen.
Arias’ scouting report states his fastball averages 94 to 97 mph reaching as high as 99 with plenty of life. His wiry delivery adds an element of deception to his electric arsenal resulting in plenty of whiffs, but is also the cause of his control problems.
Arias is 23 years old and is estimated to arrive in the majors next season. If he can throw with a little more reliability, we’ll likely be seeing a lot of him in 2025.