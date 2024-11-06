Brian Cashman's latest Juan Soto update doesn't inspire a ton of confidence
By Scott Rogust
With the World Series over a week ago, attention will now be on the MLB offseason to see how teams improve. For the New York Yankees, they will have to enter a competition to try and retain superstar outfielder Juan Soto. The team acquired Soto last winter and watched him play a pivotal role in the team making it to the World Series. But considering Soto is a generational talent, he's going to receive plenty of interest, and possibly a $600 million contract.
At the general manager meetings in San Antonio, Texas, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman spoke to reporters about variety of topics, including their World Series loss, manager Aaron Boone, and the upcoming offseason. When asked about Soto and meeting with his agent Scott Boras, Cashman's answer can best be described as uninspiring.
"We certainly have interest in retaining him and we'll put our best foot forward there," said Cashman. "That'll lead to us signing him back or we'll be forced to go in a different direction if we can't."
Brian Cashman provides uninspiring update on pursuit of Juan Soto
Cashman basically covered all of his bases with that answer. While he would like keep Soto around long-term, he understands that it will be hard to do so. That is why Cashman mentioned exploring backup options if they face the reality that Soto won't sign with them.
Cashman even brought up the competition to sign Soto, including the New York Mets and owner Steve Cohen's deep pockets.
"They want to win. They're in a large market with us. They had a taste of success this year and they want to move the needle even more forward," Cashman said, h/t ESPN. "That's just the nature of the beast, and big-market owners with deep pockets aren't the only ones signing players to big deals. I mean, you've seen the San Diego Padres sitting out in the West Coast. They've imported a lot of big-time players with big-time contracts."
Soto is coming off of a regular season in which he will finish top 3 in the American League MVP voting. In 157 games, Soto recorded a .288 batting average, a .419 on-base percentage, a .569 slugging percentage, 41 home runs, 109 RBI, 128 hits, 166 hits, 119 strikeouts, and 129 walks in 576 at-bats. In the playoffs, Soto slashed .327/.469/.633 while recording four home runs, nine RBI, 12 runs, 16 hits, nine strikeouts, and 14 walks in 49 at-bats.
The Yankees could very well be able to convince Soto to remain in the Bronx long-term, but Cashman is being prepared for all outcomes.