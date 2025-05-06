Yankees clarify rotation picture with big Carlos Carrasco decision

The New York Yankees have designated Carlos Carrasco for assignment, almost certainly ending his tenure in the Bronx after a little over one month. By making this move, they have clarified their rotation picture for the foreseeable future.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Designated RHP Carlos Carrasco for assignment.

• Recalled RHP Yerry de los Santos (#73) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.



Additionally, the Yankees transferred the rehab assignment of INF DJ LeMahieu… — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 6, 2025

This move doesn't come as a huge shock. The Yankees had removed Carrasco from the rotation already, so it felt as if it was a moment of time before they'd part ways completely. The surprise that came from this decision was the corresponding move made.

The Yankees passed on the opportunity to promote an exciting prospect like Cam Schlitter to the majors. They also passed on a promoting Triple-A starter like Allan Winans. While those moves might be coming sometime in the future, the fact that reliever Yerry de los Santos was promoted suggests their rotation picture for now will not include those guys.

Instead, the Yankees appear likely to stick with what they've got behind the trio of Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, and Clarke Schmidt.

Projected Yankees rotation without Carlos Carrasco

Rotation Order Starter 1 Carlos Rodon 2 Clarke Schmidt 3 Max Fried 4 Ryan Yarbrough 5 Will Warren

The top of this Yankees rotation stays the same. The only difference at the bottom is that Ryan Yarbrough is set to take Carrasco's rotation spot.

Now, to be fully transparent, the Yankees have a couple of different ways they can approach Yarbrough's usage. They could use him as a traditional starter, and they could also do what many other teams Yarbrough has been on have done - use him as a bulk guy behind an opener. This would presumably allow Yarbrough to only face the opposition's best hitters once or twice at most.

This rotation beyond Fried and Cole isn't pretty, but without Carrasco, it's certainly better.

Yankees had to part ways with Carlos Carrasco

Ultimately, this move was more about getting rid of Carrasco than it was drastically revamping the roster. Carrasco, to put it simply, did not prove he belonged at the MLB level.

Through eight appearances (six starts) as a Yankee, the right-hander posted a 5.91 ERA in 32 innings of work. While he had a couple of solid outings, Carrasco was mostly ineffective for the Yankees as both a starter and a reliever. While he pitched well in spring training, the fact that he had a 6.18 ERA in 41 starts since the beginning of the 2023 campaign should've been a warning sign. Carrasco was once a quality mid-rotation arm, but he hadn't been a serviceable MLB arm for years.

While the Yankees are likely to commit to Yarbrough every fifth day in some capacity for the foreseeable future, it'd benefit the team if Brian Cashman were to make a move sooner rather than later. This team lacks starting pitching depth. It's evident by the fact that Carrasco stuck around as long as he did and that they're going to stick with Warren and Yarbrough for the next while.

Yankees fans aren't asking him to acquire an ace, but a serviceable arm should be coming through to the Bronx sometime soon if this team wants to remain at the top of a very winnable AL East.