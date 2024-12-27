Yankees could be the biggest losers of the Gleyber Torres, Tigers signing
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees have been aggressive in assuring all of the holes on their roster are filled. They did so by adding starting pitcher Max Fried, closer Devin Williams, center fielder Cody Bellinger, and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. Even with these moves, the Yankees still have needs at second and third base.
Well, one option for second base just flew off the board.
On Friday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the Detroit Tigers signed Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres. The deal is for one year, worth $15 million.
With that, the Yankees watch a former top prospect go to an American League contender. While that stings enough, this also has ramifications on the Alex Bregman market.
Tigers' Gleyber Torres signing, fallout could come back to haunt Yankees
As mentioned, the Tigers made the leap this past season into World Series contenders under manager A.J. Hinch. They were one of the hottest teams in the second half of the regular season, they pulled off an upset over the Houston Astros in the Wild Card Series, and pushed the Cleveland Guardians to a AL Division Series Game 5. Now, is the offseason in which they put themselves over the top roster wise.
Torres' defense leaves a lot to be desired, but his hitting ability is his strong suit. In the second half of the season (post All-Star Game), Torres slashed .292/.361/.419 while recording seven home runs, 28 RBI, 38 runs, and 74 hits.
Torres signing with the Tigers could come back to haunt the Yankees if they are to meet next postseason.
Now, the Yankees have an obvious hole at second base. But it appeared the Yankees had some sort of plan if they were to move on from Torres.
At the MLB Winter Meetings earlier this month, the Yankees were linked to Bregman. In the following weeks, the Yankees were also linked to Nolan Arenado. Now, it appears the team is unlikely to go in either direction.
Even though the Tigers signed Torres doesn't necessarily rule them out of the Bregman chase. But another team heavily linked to Bregman has been the Boston Red Sox, who have ben aggressive this offseason to take a leap in the AL East hierarchy. Oh, and the Mets, who signed Juan Soto away from the Yankees, are interested in Bregman as well. Either way, those destinations could be disastrous for the Yankees.
As for Arenado, he has a no-trade clause, and the Yankees aren't on his list of teams he would accept a trade.
Now, the Yankees options at second and third are dwindling. Barring any sudden shocking direction, it appears they will utilize Jazz Chisholm Jr at second or third, with D.J. LeMahieu or Oswaldo Cabrera manning the other starting infield position.
The Yankees spent a ton of money this offseason to field a more complete roster after falling short in the World Series and losing Soto to the Mets. But now, it appears the financial constraints are kicking in, and are instead moving on from options like Torres and Bregman. But if the Yankees are to lose both Torres and Bregman to AL and World Series contenders, it could come back to haunt them.