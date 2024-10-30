Yankees fan tried to help team by attempting to steal Mookie Betts' glove in Game 4
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees faced a do-or-die Game 4 on Tuesday night. If they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, they would lose the World Series, and their season would officially end. The Yankees fans didn't have much to cheer for since losing Game 1 in extra innings Game 3, their first World Series game since 2009, the crowd quieted quickly.
In the first inning of Game 4, the Yankees saw a familiar sight — Freddie Freeman hitting a go-ahead home run. Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning, Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres hit a fly ball which careened into the right field stands. Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts made the catch. But one Yankee fan decided he was going to rip Betts' glove off his hand!
Yankees fan tried to give team ultimate assist by trying to steal Mookie Betts' glove
That is an easy way to earn a long-term ban from the ballpark. As if the fan trying to steal the glove wasn't bad enough, there was the other fan who decided to grab at Betts' right hand! What on Earth were they thinking? Hope it was worth it, because they're not going to be catching a live Yankees game for a long time.
Torres was automatically called out due to fan interference.
The Yankees threatened to put runs on the board after Juan Soto and Aaron Judge were walked by opener Ben Casparius. But, as has been the theme of the World Series, the Yankees couldn't knock in any runs. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Giancarlo Stanton grounded out to end the inning, still trailing 2-0.
We get the Yankees needed some help in Game 4 to avoid the sweep, but what that fan did was not the way to do it.