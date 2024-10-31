Yankees fan doesn't mind losing money on record-breaking Freddie Freeman HR ball
By Scott Rogust
This year's World Series was heavily hyped up for the star power between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. Freddie Freeman has stolen the spotlight from Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Shohei Ohtani, as he has been on a tear, hitting a home run in every game of this series.
On Tuesday night, Freeman crushed a two-run home run in the first inning of Game 1 to give the Dodgers an early 2-0 lead. In the process, Freeman made history, becoming the only player to hit a home run in six consecutive World Series games. The record was previously held by George Springer, who had five consecutive games with a home run during his time with the Houston Astros.
Even though this was a historic moment, the fan who caught the home run ball in Game 4 decided they wanted no part of it, and threw it back onto the field at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees fan opts against cashing in on Freddie Freeman record-breaking home run
The New York Post interviewed fan Marcus Kline, who got hold of Freeman's home run. Kline said that he weighed his options — getting sizable money, or helping rile up Yankee Stadium to get the team back into the game. He decided for the latter.
“I have this ball and there’s pure instinct and adrenaline like, ‘What are we going to do to get the crowd back in it?” Kline told The Post in a phone interview on Wednesday. “People are yelling, everyone is like anxious and all of a sudden I’m like — I was with my best buddy and business partner — if we threw this ball back we can get the crowd back into this, and there was a chant in the bleachers of ‘Throw it back! Throw it back!’
“You know the significance of the ball, but getting the Yankees back into this game was way more significant.”
Kline handed off the ball to his friend, who sent it back onto the field. That decision paid off, as the Yankees came back to life at the right time. The Yankees were lifted by second-year shortstop Anthony Volpe who crushed a grand slam to give the team a 5-2 lead, one that they would not relinquish. Pair that with a solo homer by Austin Wells, and a three-run homer by Gleyber Torres to give New York an 11-4 lead.
The Yankees are looking to become the first team to overcome a 3-0 deficit in the World Series. Ever since early in Game 4, the momentum has been behind the Yankees.