Yankees fans can only laugh at Alex Verdugo’s sad attempt to find a home in free agency

From 2019-2022, outfielder Alex Verdugo was at least a .280 hitter every season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox — maybe not the star people expected when he was included as part of the return in the Mookie Betts trade, but a solid big-leaguer nonetheless. After spending four years in Boston, that track record was enough for the New York Yankees to acquire the outfielder in December of 2023.

Unfortunately for Verdugo, one season in the Bronx was all the Yankees organization was interested in. Verdugo completely collapsed last season, posting a .647 OPS at the plate — hardly what you want in a contract year. Unsurprisingly, that production left him with few suitors in free agency, and he remains on the market with just a few weeks remaining until the start of the regular season. It is desperation time for Verdugo, and as he makes one final pitch to prospective teams, Yankees fans can’t help but laugh.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot,our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Alex Verdugo’s attempt to find a home in free agency is just getting sad

Earlier this week, Verdugo posted a highlight reel of himself on Instagram with the caption, “IN DUE TIME.” It felt like there were a lot of clips with him as a Yankee, despite not having the best season last year.

Perhaps the thought process behind having so many Yankees highlights is to try and prove that he has been productive more recently. However, simply looking at his 2024 season statistics would prove otherwise: Verdugo hit .233 with 13 home runs and 61 RBIs in 149 games last year. He also struck out 93 times, the second most he has had in a single season over his eight-year career.

Verdugo did also throw in some vintage highlights with the Dodgers and Red Sox, where he's had the most success in his career, but the bulk of the video featured him in a Yankees uniform. Yankees fans can’t help but laugh at Verdugo’s attempt to catch the eye of another team, because they know all too well the lack of success he brought to their organization a season ago.

At this point, most teams that are still actively considering free agents are looking for pitching. It is very likely that Verdugo does not land on a big-league roster before Opening Day and very well could have to settle for signing a Minor League contract and focus on working his way back to the Majors.