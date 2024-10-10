Yankees fans declare Giancarlo Stanton true postseason hero after ALDS Game 3 win
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees fanbase is holding out hope that superstar Aaron Judge would break out of his career-long postseason slump. After all, Judge did carry them to the playoffs with his insane play this regular season. But through three games in the American League Division Series, Judge hasn't been hitting well.
Luckily for the Yankees, they still have Giancarlo Stanton.
Stanton, who has thrived in Yankees postseasons, came up when it mattered on Wednesday night. Stanton helped lead the Yankees to a 3-2 win over the Kansas City Royals after knocking in two runs. Stanton hit an RBI double in the fourth inning to put New York up 1-0. Then, in the eighth inning, with the game tied at two runs apiece, Stanton crushed a solo home run to left field to take the lead and ultimately clinch the win.
Yankees fans declare Giancarlo Stanton, not Aaron Judge team's true postseason hero
Let's take a look at some of the reactions from Yankees fans, who have dubbed Stanton to be the team's most clutch player in the postseason.
Stanton spent the early portion of his career with the Miami Marlins, who never made it to the postseason during his time there. But after the 2017 season, Stanton was dealt to the Yankees and became a consistent playoff participant (except 2023). But the numbers don't lie. Stanton put up some solid numbers in postseason games.
Through 30 postseason games. all of which with the Yankees, Stanton recorded a .266 batting average, a .331 on-base percentage, a .633 slugging percentage, 12 home runs, 17 runs, 27 RBI, and 29 hits in 109 at-bats.
Game 3 was the Stanton show, as he not only knocked in two runs but also stole a base. The latter really is something, considering his much-talked-about speed on the base paths.
The Yankees will look to close out the series on Thursday with a win. If they do, they will make it to the ALCS for the second time in the past three years.