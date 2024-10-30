Even Yankees fans have to give Aaron Boone some credit for World Series pitching genius
The New York Yankees found themselves in a must-win Game 4 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, trailing 0-3 in the series. The Dodgers took a calculated risk, opting for a bullpen game in hopes that their top relievers could clinch the championship. Yankees manager Aaron Boone, however, made a bold decision of his own: he stuck with rookie Luis Gil over ace Gerrit Cole, who was on short rest. It was a move that left fans divided, but it ultimately paid off.
Gil's outing wasn’t perfect, as he allowed a two-run homer to Freddie Freeman in the first inning, sparking immediate flashbacks to Freeman’s homer off Clarke Schmidt in Game 3. However, the Yankees offense quickly rallied behind him. Anthony Volpe crushed a grand slam in the third inning, flipping the script and giving New York a 5-2 lead.
Gil exited after four innings, having allowed four earned runs on five hits with just one strikeout. His shaky performance could have spelled trouble, but the Yankees' offense held strong, providing him with enough run support to survive.
Aaron Boone made the right call with Gerrit Cole
Meanwhile, fans were left wondering if Boone would ultimately tap Cole to start on short rest. While some argued that Cole’s Game 1 performance warranted another shot, Boone's trust in Gil for Game 4 set up a rested Cole for Game 5 in another high-stakes moment.
Cole has been electric in the postseason, carrying a 2.82 ERA with four strikeouts in each of his four starts, including a solid Game 1 showing against the Dodgers. In that outing, he allowed only one run over six innings with 88 pitches. Cole’s reputation in elimination games is mixed, with a 5-4 record, but his seven-inning gem for the Astros in the 2019 World Series against the Nationals showcases the kind of dominant form he can bring when it matters most.
As the series shifts back to Yankee Stadium, the Yankees’ championship hopes rest on Cole’s arm and the hope that their offense can continue the momentum. For the Dodgers, it’s one more opportunity to close it out and pop champagne in the Bronx, a scenario that would mark their first World Series win on the road since 2020. The stage is set for a tense Game 5, where one team's dream will continue—and the other may come to an end.