Yankees fans shouldn't get their hopes up for proposed Chris Sale trade

Albeit early June, after forfeiting a six-run lead in the ninth inning on Thursday afternoon, it is becoming inevitable that some changes are soon coming within the Atlanta Braves organization. Many believe it will start at the top with manager Brian Snitker but other teams are already eyeing potential trade targets at the deadline should the Braves be sellers.

Andrew Wright of Newsweek suggested that veteran left-handed starting pitcher Chris Sale would be a great fit for the New York Yankees. Sale has great upside and could potentially provide the Yankees with a boost to an already fierce starting rotation. The issue as always is actually making the deal happen. It seems highly unlikely that the Yankees could provide Alex Anthopoulos and company the return they are looking for if they deal Sale.

Yankees won't have enough to acquire Chris Sale

The Atlanta Braves are on their way to being in a very unique situation by the trade deadline. The core their team is built around is more than capable of competiting for a World Series, performance in 2025 has just been non-existent. While it is certainly time for some changes to be made within that organization, there doesn't need to be a complete overhaul.

Chris Sale seems like an ideal piece to move by the end of July if Atlanta remains on this trajectory. Sale's current contract with Atlanta has a club-option for 2026 which at this point does not feel like it will be exercised. If the Braves can get something in return for Sale now, they will heavily consider it.

Sale would be a great addition to the New York Yankees rotation and provide some leadership in a clubhouse that's planning for a long run in October. Anthopoulos can't be too greedy when looking for a return on a 36-year-old veteran who seems to be injury prone but regardless, the Yankees' will not be able to put together an offer that is appealing enough to close a deal.

Atlanta is in desperate need of a shortstop and bullpen help. The Yankees most likely wouldn't mind to cut ties with Anthony Volpe but a .237 hitter with seven homers in 2025 is not exactly what the Braves have in mind.

For Atlanta to move Chris Sale, an offer will need to come from a contender who can provide solutions to the Braves' issues long-term. Sale returning to Boston seems more likely than him going to the Bronx given how deep the Red Sox farm system is while also still being contenders for an AL Wild Card spot at the big league level. Plain and simple, the Braves want more than what the Yankees can offer for Chris Sale.