Yankees fans mock Juan Soto after brutal finish in return to Bronx

Everyone in baseball knew Juan Soto would not get a warm welcome when he returned to face the New York Yankees for the first time since spurning them for the New York Mets. The bigger question was who would have the last laugh.

Yankees fans not only got a win over their rivals. They got to end that win with Soto supplying the final out.

It would be an understatement to say Yankees fans loved to see it.

Best Yankees fan reactions to Juan Soto's game-ending out

Soto faced boos the moment he stepped onto the field. But his night started well enough. He took a walk on his first at-bat and easily stole second soon after. He reached again on a walk to start the fourth inning, going on to score on Brandon Nimmo's single. He made it three walks in a row in the fifth.

The night ended more poorly than it began. Soto grounded out with a man on second in the seventh as the Yankees led 6-1.

He'd get his chance to make his mark on the game in the top of the ninth with two outs and runners on second and third. In two pitches, the game was over. His fly out ended it.

Had he brought the runners home, it would have been the ultimate response to the hostility he faced all game. Instead, he came up small in the big moment.

Cody Bellinger had an unlikely starring role on Friday, going 4-of-5 with two runs. Paul Goldschmidt led the Yankees with two RBI. Meanwhile, Carlos Rodon picked up his fifth win, allowing just two hits and one earned run in five innings of work.

There will be two more opportunities for Yankees fans to laugh at Soto (or have him shut them up). The teams will face off again on Saturday and Sunday.