Yankees fans are playing into Juan Soto's hand ahead of Subway Series

The New York Mets are set to face the New York Yankees this weekend, in what will be the most-anticipated Subway Series matchup in quite some time. It might be the biggest regular season Subway Series ever. Not only are both teams leading their respective divisions, but Juan Soto is set to make his return to the Bronx for the first time since signing his 15-year, $765-million deal with the Mets.

Anytime a professional athlete returns to his former team, it's a big story. If that player was beloved, he'll receive a round of applause, and maybe even a tribute video of some kind. If that player were not popular, he wouldn't receive any tribute from the team and might even get booed by the fan base.

Soto's case will be different. During his one year with the Yankees, he was extremely popular. He was the most beloved player on the team outside of Aaron Judge. The fans were desperate for him to re-sign. Since he ended up on another team, however, especially with that team being their crosstown rivals, he's become public enemy No. 1.

While we all have a pretty good idea of how Yankees fans will act in Soto's return, there's only one way they should act.

Yankees fans will treat Juan Soto as if he's a traitor

How Yankees fans will act when Soto's name is introduced for the first time at Yankee Stadium on Friday night feels obvious. They will boo like no fan base has booed before. Remember when Robinson Cano returned to Yankee Stadium for the first time after signing with the Seattle Mariners? There's every reason to believe their reaction to Soto will only be louder and include more profanity.

I mean, in an early-season game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Yankees fans had an NSFW chant for Soto, despite the fact that he was nowhere near the Bronx. Yankees fans have even gone to Citi Field to root for AL East rivals before cheering for Soto and the Mets. Yankees fans just can't seem to wrap their heads around a player of Soto's caliber wanting to be a Met, which absolutely was the case here.

To an extent, I get the disdain Yankees fans have. If the situation were in reverse, I, as a Mets fan, would loathe Soto. Anytime a player like him departs any team, the fan base is going to be mad, especially if he joined a team in the same city. Still, while his departure stung, Yankees fans shouldn't treat Soto as if he's public enemy No. 1.

Yankees fans should treat Juan Soto as if he's any other superstar

Instead, Yankees fans should treat Soto as if he's any other superstar. If that, to them, means boos should be included, have at it. The Yankees do not need to give any sort of video tribute to a player who left after his only season with the team. The fact of the matter, though, is that Soto didn't do enough to warrant the absurd reaction he likely will receive on Friday.

Soto did not choose to play in the Bronx, and I feel like many Yankees fans forget that. He was traded there. He never went back on his words after committing to being there long-term, like Kyrie Irving did with the Boston Celtics. Plus, in his lone season, Soto took the Yankees where they hadn't been in over a decade.

He led them to the Fall Classic. Without Soto, based on how Aaron Judge was playing, odds are, the Yankees don't win the AL Pennant. In the regular season, he was an MVP finalist. In October, he was even better. The Yankees got everything they could've possibly imagined from Soto in his one guaranteed year with them. Based on that, I can make the argument that he should be cheered or, at the very least, just ignored.

All eyes are on Juan Soto, as they should be

Soto's deal made headlines for so many reasons. It was the richest deal not only in MLB history, but in professional sports history, and it was with the Mets of all teams. Yes, Soto left the Yankees, historically one of the greatest franchises in all of sports, for the Mets, a team that has always been in the Yankees' massive shadow.

Money absolutely played a role, as did the perks that the Yankees (inexplicably) were unwilling to provide, but the Yankees weren't far off financially from where the Mets were. Clearly, this decision came down to more than just money. Soto wanted to be a Met, whether Yankees fans want to accept that or not.

The results have been mixed so far. Soto has been good, but not $765 million good. Despite that, the Mets have the second-best record in the National League and the third-best mark in all of baseball.

At the end of the day, regardless of how he's welcomed back to the Bronx by Yankees fans, their reaction will play right into his hands. If they boo him as if he's public enemy No. 1, Soto will be more motivated than ever to produce. When has he ever been impacted by pressure? If he's cheered, Soto will feel supported and play freely. It's a win-win for all involved. Regardless of what Yankees fans do, the Mets fans in attendance will remind Soto that he's beloved in his new home.