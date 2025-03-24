Yankees fans prove they'll never get over Juan Soto betrayal by spring training actions

Juan Soto shook up the MLB world by ditching the New York Yankees and signing a 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets back in December. Considering the histories of these two franchises, the Mets stealing a 26-year-old on a Hall of Fame trajectory from their crosstown rivals was certainly an eye-opener.

Soto got to face his former team on Monday for the first time since he left them for their crosstown rivals. The reception he got in his first plate appearance was telling, to say the least.

The reception for Juan Soto with Mets and Yankees fans at Clover Park pic.twitter.com/1PvTB1We0H — SNY (@SNYtv) March 24, 2025

Mets fans made sure to cheer on their hero, but Yankees fans, very clearly, came out in full force. The cheers weren't fully drowned out by the boos, but the boos were certainly more noticeable than the cheers. This proves one thing: Yankees fans are beyond salty.

It doesn't sound like Yankees fans are going to get over Juan Soto betrayal anytime soon

All we've heard since Soto made his decision from Yankees fans was that Soto only made this decision because of the money and that the Bronx Bombers were better off without him and his $760+ million contract. Well, based on how they're reacting to Soto stepping up to the plate, it sure sounds like Yankees fans are not truly over Soto leaving them, and if they're doing this in a spring training game, they probably will never get over it.

There are a couple of factors to consider. First, this game took place at Clover Park, the spring training home of the Mets in Port St. Lucie, hours away from the Yankees' facility in Tampa. Second, ticket prices for this game were absurdly expensive. Yankees fans went out of their way to attend this meaningless game just to boo Soto. As impressive as that is, that's also pretty telling of how they feel about Soto's betrayal.

Boos from Yankees fans drowned out cheers from Mets fans as Juan Soto stepped to the plate. That’s actually pretty impressive. https://t.co/TMkR9dzmC5 — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) March 24, 2025

To be completely honest, I don't blame Yankees fans at all! I, too, would be incredibly upset if a generational talent like Soto left my team for their crosstown rival. With that being said, Yankees fans can't have it both ways. They can't say that the team is better off without him and then proceed to boo him as if he's some sort of villiain.

As noticeable as the boos were, this was only spring training. When the Mets make their trip to Yankee Stadium in mid-May, the reaction Soto will receive there should be very, very interesting.