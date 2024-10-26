Yankees fans ready to blast Aaron Boone into the sun for World Series Game 1 loss
It's a good thing the New York Yankees have to stay in Los Angeles for a few more days. Because Aaron Boone is public enemy No. 1 in New York right about now.
The Yankees manager made a series of questionable decisions that effectively handed Game 1 of the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers. First, he opted to put Nestor Cortes on the mound despite him going a month without pitching. Then he decided to intentionally walk Mookie Betts to set up a matchup between Cortes and Freddie Freeman. Freeman, of course, promptly hit a walk-off grand slam.
Boone's reaction to the swing really did say it all: He knew in that moment that he'd screwed up.
Yankees fans also made it clear they thought Boone got it wrong. Twitter was full of complaints about Boone's decisions and his legacy.
Best memes and tweets reacting to Aaron Boone's Game 1 decisions
Many fans just needed to vent about how stupid the manager was and how costly his mistakes were.
Other fans went as far as calling for Boone to be summarily fired.
One fan brought up Boone's own epic walk off and how all the good feelings from that moment were being eroded by his managerial record.
Rival fans felt a bit differently. They loved not only having Boone managing the Yankees, but managing them so poorly.
The Yankees had a chance to take Game 1 and grab a firm hold on the series. They had a one-run lead in the 10th inning and needed just one out. But Boone made the wrong decisions and his players didn't bail him out on it.
Now, the Dodgers go into Game 2 with a 1-0 lead and all the momentum of a dramatic extra innings win. Every game is a blank slate, but the Yankees could be paying for this missed opportunity for a long time.