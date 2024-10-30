Yankees fans rejoice as team keeps season alive with Game 4 win: Best memes, tweets
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees live to see another day. The Los Angeles Dodgers were one win away from clinching their eighth World Series title in franchise history, and it seemed like they were in good shape entering Game 4, as the Yankees looked lost heading into the elimination game. But the Yankees were thrown a bone, as the Dodgers went with a bullpen game, due to the injuries to their starting rotation.
New York needed the offense to come to life, they had no excuses. Luckily for them, Anthony Volpe delivered in the form of a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the third inning. Add a solo homer by Austin Wells in the sixth and a three-run homer by Gleyber Torres in the eighth helped power the Yankees to an 11-4 victory.
To say Yankees fans were breathing a sigh of relief was a massive understatement, based on the social media reactions.
Yankees fans rejoice as team keeps World Series hopes alive with Game 4 win
The Yankees haven't been able to knock in runners in scoring position in the first three games of the World Series. On Tuesday night, the Yankees were 4-for-15 with runners in scoring position. While not perfect, they'll certainly take it. Two of those hits were the grand slam by Volpe and the three-run homer by Torres.
While Luis Gil didn't have the greatest of starts, the bullpen bailed him out. Perhaps the best performance came from Luke Weaver, who struck out three batters in 1.1 innings of work. Now, Weaver owns a 1.93 ERA this postseason.
The bats waking up couldn't have come at a better time. We'll see if they can replicate that with Gerrit Cole taking the mound once again for Game 5. Yes, the Yankees were able to do this against the lower-end of the Dodgers' bullpen, but maybe this could provide the team with a spark.
Whatever happens on Wednesday, Yankees fans in attendance for Game 4 won't ever forget it.