Yankees fans revel in Juan Soto-Mets hustle drama

New York Yankees fans were torn up after losing the Juan Soto free agency battle to the New York Mets. Now they're cracking up at how chaotic his first season in Queens has become.

After facing criticism for not hustling out of the box over the weekend against the Yankees, Soto did it again against the Red Sox on Monday. Manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters he planned to talk to his player about it. When Soto himself was asked about it, he flat out denied failing to hustle at all.

Yankees fans are eating up the disconnect between Soto and his manager, along with his general struggles to make a big impact for the Mets so far. Taking two of three against the Mets over the weekend was fun. Watching it all unravel for Soto is even better.

No one is enjoying Juan Soto's Mets' drama more than Yankees fans

The moment Soto signed with the Mets, he became dead to Yankees fanbase. So it's no surprise that many got "sick pleasure" out of seeing things take a turn for the worse for him. The fact that Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt have not lacked for hustle helps.

Other Yankees fans were a bit more measured going into the Subway Series, trying to keep an even keel despite their fan bias. Even those gave into the drama in the end.

Some Yankees fans got extra enjoyment from watching the Mets fanbase flail around trying to minimize the situation.

Still more just got the popcorn out. With the Yankees not in action on Monday, what else did they have to do.

The play in question was in the sixth inning. Soto clearly thought he'd hit a home run, but the ball bounced off the Green Monster. Instead of making it to second, his delay getting out of the box resulted in a single.

The Mets lost to the Red Sox 3-1 on Monday. Soto was 1-for-4.

The Yankees will begin their next series on Tuesday against the Rangers. They're looking to add to their streak of four straight series victories.