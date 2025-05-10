Yankees fans won't like who's joined Derek Jeter in prestigious club

You're probably doing something right if your name is mentioned in the same sentence as New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter. But fans of the Bronx Bombers probably would've been fine knowing New York Mets star Francisco Lindor didn't enter rarified air with him.

Lindor's efforts this season have propelled him to become the first shortstop to clear the 50-WAR threshold since Jeter (h/t JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy). Obviously, Mets stans are elated about their franchise player's latest incredible accomplishment on the path to joining the latter in the Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, Yankees supporters are a little dead inside knowing a member of their crosstown rival now keeps company with "The Captain."

Francisco Lindor is the first shortstop to cross the 50-WAR threshold since Derek Jeter. — nugget chef (@jayhaykid) May 9, 2025

Yankees fans won't be pleased to see Francisco Lindor join Derek Jeter in 50-WAR shortstop club

The more you dive into the numbers and facts, the more you realize the significance of this feat. And members of the Yankees faithful are getting slightly more tilted with each tidbit of information they see. So, if you're loyal to the pinstripes, beware: There's pro-Lindor propaganda below.

Lindor is the ninth shortstop to reach the 50-WAR mark since 1970, including Jeter (via Pod of Fame's Jim Miloch). Moreover, each of the past six to accomplish the milestone has been enshrined in Cooperstown, with Bert Campaneris being the last to miss the cut. In other words, the 31-year-old is among the most impactful players at his position over the past half-plus century.

Only four of the 22 shortstops ahead of Lindor on the all-time WAR list haven't been voted into Cooperstown. One is Campaneris. Two played decades before the Hall of Fame was founded in 1936 -- Bill Dahlen and Jack Glasscock. And the last is Álex Rodríguez, whose résumé stacks up with anyone in baseball, but his use of PEDs haunts him to this day.

Jokes aside about the Yankees-Mets connection, Lindor is cementing his status among some of the greatest shortstops in MLB history, Jeter included. He's putting together an outstanding career as a four-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger, two-time Gold Glove winner and one-time Platinum Glover ... and counting.