Yankees have galaxy-brained backup plan for Juan Soto that might actually prove genius
The New York Yankees know better than any other franchise just how difficult it will be to replace the production Juan Soto can provide in the middle of their batting order. That's why New York makes no secret that re-signing Soto is their top offseason priority. It's also why the franchise is contemplating a radical backup plan to help improve the roster if Soto does not return to the Bronx.
Soto's departure would require the Yankees to sign another hitter or two to bolster manager Aaron Boone's batting order. The better value on the open market might come in the way of adding another starting pitcher though. The team is at least considering the idea of going into the regular season with six pitchers if the right free agent falls into their desired price range.
The Yankees could look to compile a six-man rotation
The team's official website lists four specific pitchers that the Yankees might have their eye on. Max Fried, Jack Flaherty, Corbin Burnes and Walker Beuhler could all be of interest to GM Brian Cashman and his staff. Burnes is likely going to receive the biggest contract of the quartet, but the deal he will sign won't be in the same stratosphere of what Soto will receive in free agency. The Yankees would have the signing power to comfortably ink the starting pitcher of their choice if Soto signs elsewhere.
That free agent would add to the five established starters that the Yankees already have on their books heading into the season. Gerrit Cole is firmly entrenched as the team's ace. Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt and Nestor Cortes profile as solid options to fill out the remaining four conventional rotation spots. Marcus Stroman remains on the roster but could be a trade candidate. It will be difficult for the Yankees to find a team willing to take on his contract in a trade.
The idea of signing a sixth starter makes sense due to the injury reality of the modern MLB. No team can go a full season without suffering a significant injury to a starting pitcher. The days of starters soaking up 200+ innings in a single season are gone as well. It's easy to see why New York would believe they can protect their staff by employing six starters rather than fifth.
The injury coverage and reduction of wear and tear on other starters by adding a sixth star could be New York's best chance to improve their team while losing a superstar like Soto.