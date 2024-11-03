Yankees ideal Gerrit Cole backup plan sounds better by the hour
Gerrit Cole and his representatives put the Yankees under pressure when they elected to opt out of his contract this week. As the MLB Hot Stove heats up, it's become apparent that the veteran ace might have overplayed his hand.
The odds still favor the Yankees choosing to add the extra year and $36 million required to keep Cole in pinstripes. Bringing him back to the Bronx is not the only viable option available to GM Brian Cashman and the team's front office.
The organization will be tempted to swap Cole for the top free agent pitcher available in this year's class. Corbin Burnes is widely regarded to be the top starter on the open market. Cole is the more accomplished ace but there are several key reasons why the Yankees might view Burnes as the superior investment.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Could the Yankees opt against keeping Gerrit Cole in favor of Corbin Burnes?
Firstly, Burnes is the younger of the two hurlers. He's currently 30-years-old compared to Cole's age of 34. That might not seem like a big difference but it's massive within the context of a long-term extension. New York might believe that any deal they offer Burnes gives them a better chance to capture his prime. The out years of Cole's current deal will almost certainly take on significant age-related decline.
Cole's 2024 campaign should also give the Yankees' brain trust pause when considering what amounts to a long-term extension. He missed time due to an elbow injury that sapped some velocity and life off his offspeed pitches when he returned to the diamond. He was still a good pitcher but he wasn't quite the ace that he was before suffering his latest bout of arm trouble.
Bringing Cole back is the safe choice for the Yankees because they know he has the mental makeup required to succeed in the Bronx. This might not be an offseason where New York can afford to choose safety if they want to close the gap on the Dodgers. Rolling the dice on Burnes opens up the possibility of the Yankees improving the top-end of their rotation in 2025. Cashman might need to take a risk if he wants to end the franchise's World Series title drought.