Yankees' potential Giancarlo Stanton replacement is nightmare waiting to happen

Initial projections to what the New York Yankees lineup would look like going into Opening Day displayed a deep batting order with no shortage of raw power. As it stood, there was one possible weak link in an otherwise solid lineup: that would be the trio set to battle for third base featuring the early frontrunner, DJ LeMahieu. To be fair, we don’t yet know what LeMahieu has in store for the Yankees if he can stay healthy (emphasis on the if), but whether he can still produce at a high level is something he will need to prove.

This week, a brand-new uncertainty surfaced. Veteran masher Giancarlo Stanton arrived at camp with a nasty case of tendonitis in both his elbows. According to Stanton, he is experiencing a high level of pain. There is currently no timeline for his return which is always a bad sign.

The question now is: who will replace him? Needless to say, Stanton is an important part of the Yankees’ batting order. Replacing him will be hard task. Who is up for the challenge? Aaron Boone thinks he has the answer, but it’s not an encouraging one.

Aaron Boone gives Dominic Smith a vote of confidence to takeover as DH

When asked if Dominic Smith could be an option at DH, Boone offered praise for MLB journeyman. Boone had this to say:

Aaron Boone on if he is considering Dom Smith as a DH:



"The guys been a really good hitter throughout his career, a pro hitter. We'll even probably try to get him out in the outfield a little bit, so we'll just see." pic.twitter.com/dkv8AbUFVP — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) February 17, 2025

The Yankees signed Smith to a minor-league deal last month after he was DFA’d by the Reds. In 275 at-bats last season, Smith slashed .233/.313/.378/.691 with six home runs. In the past four years, Smith posted wRC+ (weighted runs created plus) values of 93 and lower according to FanGraphs (100 wRC+ is average).

In his eight-year career, Smith was an above average bat twice in 2019 and 2020. Since then, it seems the glimmer has worn off. By all accounts, Smith is now a subpar hitter and has been for four years. His addition to a lineup that already carries a degree of uncertainty will only work against the Yankees.

Still, before we rush to the conclusion that Smith is already written into the Opening Day lineup, we must note that nothing is definite. Boone always gives his players a vote of confidence. So, Boone’s words are by no means a guarantee that we will see Smith in the DH slot. However, if this is the case, this decision might prove to be a disaster.