Yankees-Giants start time: Rain delay updates, forecast for April 11 game in New York

The New York Yankees returned home after a six-game road trip, which saw them lose three games in a row, and play in the cold and snow against the Detroit Tigers. Next up on the Yankees' schedule are the San Francisco Giants, who are 9-3 on the year, but are comig off of a series loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

Unfortunately for the Yankees, they haven't returned home to nice weather. Instead, it was still chilly with the chance of rain. Earlier on Friday, hours before scheduled first pitch, the tarp was on the infield to protect it from the chance of rain.

So, will the Yankees and Giants play on Friday night for their series opener?

Will rain stop the Yankees and Giants from playing their April 11 series opener?

UPDATE (6:52 p.m. ET): The Yankees announced that first pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, a bit later than the initial 7:05 p.m. ET start time.

The Yankees' social media team announced at around 3:50 p.m. ET, that the gates to Yankee Stadium were still scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. ET. However, the Yankees social media team said that they "will continue to monitor the approaching weather and provide updates as they become available."

As of 3:50pm, gates are scheduled to open on time at 5:30pm for tonight’s game. We will continue to monitor the approaching weather and provide updates as they become available. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 11, 2025

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Friday that they remain "optimistic" that the game will be played.

According to Accuweather, there is a 63 percent chance of rain with 16 mph winds during the 7:00 p.m. ET hour. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. The rain percentage increases to 83 percent from 8:00 p.m. ET until 11:00 p.m. ET.

We will continue to keep you updated on the start time for Yankees vs. Giants on Apr. 11.