Yankees have shown Torpedo bats can work — with one major condition

The New York Yankees might have just transformed baseball with their new torpedo bats. They debuted them during the first series of the season and quickly got the attention of the MLB world.

MLB revealed that the bats were legal and so the Yankees continued to crush pitches around the field. They broke several records in their Opening Day series. They set an MLB record for most home runs in the first four games with 18 – the previous record set by the Detroit Tigers in 2006 at 16.

Along with that record, they were also the first team in MLB history to have nine players hit a home run in the first four games as well. Of course after a historic start to the season, the Yankees new invention would draw a lot of attention and cause controversy.

But the torpedo bat has its disadvantages, believe it or not. As much as it rewards hitters thanks to the thickest part of the bat being where most of the contact happens between a bat and ball, it’s efficient in all weather conditions.

They torpedo is a “fair weather” bat which is probably why the Yankees’ invention has hindered them in Detroit series

According to The Weather Channel, the torpedo bat’s biggest issue is because of the modified shape and weight distribution, strong crosswinds impact swing mechanics. The Weather Channel continued to explain the dynamic.

Because the weight of the bat is shifted closer to the base of the bat, it allows for easier swing control, the downside is it catches more wind during the swing. Thus during windy games, it can heavily affect the torpedo style.

Should the Yankees reconsider the use of the torpedo bat with its inconsistencies due to the weather?

The Yankees should stick with their guns and if they use the bats to keep using them. But also exercise some judgement. If the weather will affect the swing too much, go back to the standard bat.

It obviously yielded some positive results. And who knows if that’s the true reason why the Detroit Tigers were able to get the best of the Yankees. There could be no correlation. It could also be a sign that the torpedo bats flaws might be difficult to overcome.

The Yankees started this controversy with the bats, no need to go back on their stance now. Roll with it because clearly the upside is a lot better than the downside to using them.