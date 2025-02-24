Yankees haven't explored the revolutionary way an Anthony Rizzo reunion makes sense

Two days after their World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Yankees made a decisive move: they were not bringing back first baseman Anthony Rizzo for the 2025 season. With that announcement, Brian Cashman braced himself for what would be a whirlwind offseason.

By declining Rizzo’s $17 million option, the Yankees effectively ended what many viewed as a failed experiment. Over four seasons in The Bronx, the now 35-year-old posted a modest .234 batting average with 60 home runs and 172 RBIs. Persistent back issues and a poorly treated concussion further derailed his production, leaving him without a spot in the batting order just a month before Opening Day.

While Rizzo may never return to the All-Star form that helped the Chicago Cubs win the 2016 World Series, his future in baseball might not be over. A different path could lead him back to the Yankees—not as a player, but as a coach.

Anthony Rizzo’s impact in the clubhouse

The idea of Rizzo joining the Yankees’ coaching staff isn’t as far-fetched as it might seem. Aaron Boone has been vocal about Rizzo’s leadership and presence in the locker room, making a potential transition to coaching a natural fit. More importantly, his influence extended beyond just the coaching staff — his younger teammates deeply valued his mentorship.

“Everything — he’s like my big brother on the team,” Anthony Volpe said of Rizzo’s impact. “Just his presence, even when he’s down, we’re all rallying behind him.”

The Yankees have a history of bringing former players back into the fold. In 2018, they welcomed back Alex Rodriguez, Nick Swisher, Hideki Matsui, and Reggie Jackson as special advisors. More recently, five-time World Series champion Andy Pettitte rejoined the organization in 2023 as an advising coach, helping refine the skillsets of Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, and Clarke Schmidt.

If Rizzo were to take on a similar role, his experience as a veteran infielder could be invaluable to the team’s younger core.

A natural fit for New York’s future

As the Yankees pivot toward a new era, they’ve set their sights on Paul Goldschmidt, a former St. Louis Cardinals first baseman, as a potential replacement for Rizzo. But even with a fresh face at first base, Rizzo’s presence could still be felt within the organization.

His mentorship could continue to benefit developing infielders like Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Volpe, providing them with invaluable insight into the nuances of the game. If everything falls into place, Rizzo’s knowledge and leadership might even help guide the Yankees back to the Fall Classic.

While his playing days in The Bronx may be over, Rizzo’s influence in pinstripes might not be.