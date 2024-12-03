Yankees ideal first-base plan has nothing to do with Pete Alonso or Christian Walker
By Austin Owens
After falling short to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series, the New York Yankees have their eyes set on revenge. It is no secret that the Yankees have always been willing to spend a significant amount of money to improve their team through the free agent market but some of the names linked to the Yanks this offseason should have fans eager.
According to John LaGrace on X/Twitter, the Yankees are still in the market for superstar Juan Soto and have offered him contracts north of $600 million to stay in the Bronx. The Yankees have also reportedly been in talks with free agent pitchers Corbin Burnes and Max Fried. While none of this comes as a surprise, it seems impossible that the Yankees are able to land all of these individuals. Their target for first base seems to make the most sense and feels the most realistic.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Cody Bellinger in pinstripes makes a lot of sense
Cody Bellinger recently exercised his player option with the Chicago Cubs for the 2025 season. However, it is not out of the realm of possibility that Bellinger requests a trade if he gets the notion that the Yankees are interested, especially after Chicago's most recent signing.
While Bellinger has been great for the Cubs, hitting .286 over the last two seasons to go along with 44 home runs and 175 RBIs, Chicago could cleary a hefty amount off their payroll by moving him. He is set to make $27.5 million this upcoming season. The Yankees would have no issue spending that amount of money for someone with the upside Bellinger has.
A left-handed power bat like Cody Bellinger would be a nice weapon for Aaron Boone. If Bellinger was dealt to the Yankees, he would primarily play first base but would remain an option for an outfield spot or designated hitter depending on the circumstances of the team.