Yankees' ideal infield solution is now on the market
By Jacob Mountz
The New York Yankees are creating a whirlwind of chatter around the league as they actively pursue a range of plan Bs after their Juan Soto debacle.
Yankees’ general manager Brian Cashman managed to ink Max Fried to a $218 million eight-year contract in the wake of their latest failure. As rumors swirl, we’ve heard Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, Cody Bellinger, and Luis Castillo among others are now on the Yankees’ radar.
Currently, the Yankees have one hole in the outfield and two on the infield at second and first base. But now, their ideal target may have just emerged from San Diego; and he can play first, third, and second.
The Yankees should pursue Luis Arraez
Reports have it that Padres President of Baseball Operations and GM AJ Preller is listening to offers on utility infielder Luis Arraez. Arraez has been the MLB’s top contact hitter for the past few years. He is coming off a stretch where he won three consecutive batting titles. The two-time Silver Slugger hit for a career-high .354 batting average in 2023.
This past season, Arraez slashed .314/.346/.392/.739 with four home runs leading the NL in hits with 200 through 637 at-bats. By the numbers, it was his worst season during his stretch of winning batting titles which says a lot about his floor and his ceiling. His home run total has never been staggering as he has never hit more than 10 in a season, but his track record as a table-setter has been flawless. His talent for consistently topping a .300 batting average is exactly what the Yankees need hitting ahead of Aaron Judge. He could easily make an excellent DJ LeMahieu 2.0.
The Yankees currently lack a reliable leadoff hitter and a player other than Judge that can hit above .300. With two positions in second base and first base open, the Yankees will have options. A high average, high on-base hitter at the top of the Yankee batting order could easily change their dynamic. Arraez wouldn’t replace Juan Soto; no one can do that. But Arraez could be a key piece that pushes the Yankees across the finish line next season.
Arraez is owed $13.7 million next season and is a free agent after the season concludes. The Padres have made him available as attempts to extend him are failing.