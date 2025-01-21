Yankees’ long-needed infield answer could come from unclogging D-Backs logjam
By Jacob Mountz
While the reigning chaps from Los Angeles continue to construct an empire of premier talent, the Arizona Diamondbacks are quietly putting together a contender. After losing Christian Walker to the Houston Astros and Joc Pederson to the Texas Rangers, the D-Backs will find themselves going in the new season with Josh Naylor and Corbin Burnes.
Do the D-Backs look like a team that could topple the Dodgers in a postseason match? No. But if they can get rekindle Corbin Carroll’s bat, we may be closer to another 2023 D-Backs’ upset than we think. Another reason to be excited about the D-Backs is the emergence of shortstop Jordan Lawlar. Lawlar is the D-Backs’ number one prospect and number nine prospect overall. With his hitting ability, power and speed, he comes with all the essential skills to be a five-tool player. Lawlar has had one stint in the majors in 2023 which didn’t go too well. But from a 21-year-old rookie, speedbumps like that can be expected.
Unfortunately, after his first major league stint, a series of injuries kept him on the sidelines. Now 22 (will be 23 mid-way through the season), Lawlar is looking to make an impact for the D-Backs, but may miss some time to start the season. When he is healthy, the D-Backs will have a dilemma. The infield is already filled with indispensable players. There doesn’t appear to be any room for Lawlar.
While the D-Backs are soon to have one too many infielders, the New York Yankees are one short. Yankees’ GM Brian Cashman has been in an exhaustive search for an infielder all winter. Cashman has scoured the MLB looking for a plus fielder with a quality bat but is intent on maintaining a budget. Luckily, there may be a feasible solution.
Cashman should inquire about a former Arizona All-Star
When Lawlar gets the call, 2023 All-Star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo will be pushed aside to make room. So, why not trade him for something the D-Backs could use? To address Lawlar’s injury, if he isn’t ready for the beginning of the season, Grae Kessinger, the Diamondbacks’ trade acquisition from the Astros, could easily fill in.
As for the Yankees, Geraldo Perdomo carries some promise. Perdomo slashed .273/.344/.374/.718 with three home runs in 337 at-bats during an injury-shortened 2024. He is a plus defender on the infield and has experience at shortstop, third base, and second base. As a hitter, he doesn’t chase, whiff or strikeout much. He doesn’t have much power only hitting 14 home runs in his four-year career (only 31 at-bats in 2021), but his contact-hitting approach should be of interest to the Yankees.
Yankee Stadium would likely help Perdomo’s home run total to some extent as his 14 career home runs would be 22 in the house Jeter built. He has also had some success on the basepaths having stolen 34 bases in 41 career attempts. However, he has never stolen more than 16 in a single season.
As a switch hitter, Perdomo has some curious splits. All his home runs come from the left side of the plate, but he only hits for a high average from the right side. His splits aside, there is one key reason the Yankees should want him in the lineup.
Over the past few years, Perdomo has shown a tendency to draw a high volume of walks. This has contributed to on-base percentages of .353 and .344 in 2023 and 2024. His pure-hitting ability and plate discipline will do well to complement the Yankee lineup after the losses of Juan Soto and Gleyber Torres. Another plus the Yankees might take from his stats would be that his batting averages have been going up since his rookie year in 2022.
Perdomo hasn’t been a consistent everyday player in Arizona, but he could be in New York. Trading for Perdomo wouldn’t cost the Yankees much in prospects or in cash if the D-Backs are willing to shop him. He is owed $2.55 million next season and is under club control through 2027. If Cashman is looking for a cost-effective infielder who won’t tax the Yankee farm system or roster much, then Perdomo may be the infielder he is looking for.