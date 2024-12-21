Yankees' initial Nolan Arenado offer was so bad John Mozeliak couldn't hang up fast enough
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees were hellbent on pivoting after losing the Juan Soto bidding war to the Mets. Thus far, the team added Max Fried to their starting rotation on a $218 million contract, closer Devin Williams to their bullpen in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, Cody Bellinger to their outfield after a deal with the Chicago Cubs, and signed Paul Goldschmidt to play first base. Even with those four big moves, there are still holds on the roster that need to be filled. One of them is third base.
While the Yankees have been linked to Alex Bregman, it's unknown if they will win what is set to be another bidding war that includes the Boston Red Sox and Mets. Probably the next best option is Nolan Arenado, who is openly being shopped by the St. Louis Cardinals. There have been disputing reports about what level of interest the Yankees have in acquiring Arenado.
Well, according to MLB.com's John Denton, Mark Feinsand, and Bryan Hoch, the Yankees approached the Cardinals about a trade for Arenado earlier this offseason. However, they were "rebuffed" after the Yankees wanted to throw in starting pitcher Marcus Stroman's contract into the trade, which the Cardinals had no interest in taking on.
Cardinals turned down Yankees' Nolan Arenado for Marcus Stroman trade offer
Arenado still has three more years remaining on his contract, worth about $52 million. Not the most expensive of deals for a player who still has a decent amount left in the tank. But, the Cardinals were not interested in taking on Stroman's contract, in which he will be paid $18.3 million for the 2025 season.
Last winter, the Yankees signed Stroman in an effort to shore up their starting rotation. After a solid start to the season, especially in May, Stroman struggled. It got to the point that Stroman was removed from the rotation and placed in the bullpen. Even with his new role, Stroman didn't make a single postseason appearance.
Stroman recorded a 4.31 ERA, a 1.47 WHIP, a 10-9 win-loss record, 113 strikeouts, and 60 walks in 154.2 innings (30 games, 29 starts).
The Cardinals, who are trying a rebuild of sorts, didn't want to take on Stroman's contract given his numbers and his salary. So, they ended conversations with the Yankees...for now.
Arenado submitted his list of teams he would accept a trade to, and the Yankees aren't one of them. The teams on Arenado's list include the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, and Mets. Yet, that didn't stop the Houston Astros from attempting a trade, but Arenado utilized his no-trade clause.
Now that Goldschmidt is on board with the Yankees, he could "have a strong influence" on Arenado to waive his no-trade clause to play in the Bronx, per Denton, Feinsand, and Hoch. If that were to happen, the Yankees would have the Cardinals 2024 starting corner infielders playing for them.
We'll see if Goldschmidt will truly have enough sway to convince Arenado to join the Yankees, if that is truly their plan. Ultimately, the decision is in Arenado's hands.