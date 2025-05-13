Yankees injury draws heartfelt change of tune from Gleyber Torres

Ex-New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres has spent a lot of time since his exit throwing shade at his former organization. But this week there was only love to share in the aftermath of Oswaldo Cabrera's devastating injury.

Torres posted a photo of himself with Cabrera on his Instagram story. He included a message in Spanish calling his former teammate "my brother" while wishing him a speedy recovery.

"Love u @Cocabrera13," Torres signed it.

Gleyber Torres posts tribute to Oswaldo Cabrera

Gleyber had to show love to Waldo 💔 pic.twitter.com/1w3CZYLpLv — Yanks Go Yard (@YanksGoYardFS) May 13, 2025

It's not surprising that Torres would send well-wishes to a former teammate, especially a fellow Venezuelan. But Cabrera was the player who replaced him in New York and it wouldn't be all that crazy to consider the possibility of bad blood.

It seems the only bad blood Torres has is with the Yankees organization.

Cabrera suffered a gruesome-looking injury on Monday night while trying to avoid the catcher at home plate. His ankle gave out underneath him and showed immediate distress. Speculation swirled that he'd suffered a catastrophic ankle injury. The fact that an ambulance had to take him off the field only reinforced that belief.

Aaron Judge paid tribute to Cabrera after the game, highlighting his competitive spirit even while experiencing the agony of an injury.

The Yankees haven't officially updated Cabrera's status but he was taken to a hospital to be treated. The reaction of his teammates, former and current, make it clear he'll need a lengthy recovery.

As for Torres, he is having a strong start to his Tigers tenure after seven years with the Yankees. In 29 games, he's batting .304/.375/.482 with career-high OPS+ of 145. That output alone has had many fans in New York wondering if the team made a mistake letting him walk in free agency. His improvement running the base paths and fielding have plenty more wondering why they didn't see this version of Torres more often.

The past is in the past, of course, Torres is now with the Tigers and the Yankees have to deal with the fallout of losing Cabrera to injury.