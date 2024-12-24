Yankees insider's latest intel provides more questions than answers about 3B
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees had a plan in mind if they lost out on re-signing Juan Soto, and that's fill holes on their roster to make it more complete. After watching the Mets sign Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract, Yankees senior vice president Brian Cashman went to work. He added Max Fried to their starting rotation, traded for Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams, acquired Cody Bellinger to play centerfield, and signed Paul Goldschmidt to play first base.
On paper, that is a good offseason for the Yankees, as they addressed some pressing needs entering the 2025 season. But, they still have uncertainty as to who will play third base. While Jazz Chisholm Jr. played third admirably last year, that is not his natural position. This offseason, the team has been linked to Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros and Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals.
It appears none are on the Yankees' radar.
According to YES Network's Jack Curry, the Yankees "are not in on Arenado." Additionally, the Yankees are not in on Bregman as a free agent signing, per Curry.
Yankees uncertainty at 3B grows after latest intel from insider
During the Winter Meetings, the Yankees were reportedly interested in Bregman, since he was the top free agent available at third base. But since then, the Yankees brought in Bellinger and Goldschmidt, and the talk of Bregman died down.
As for Arenado, there were conflicting reports as to whether the Yankees would bring him in via a trade. The Yankees are not on Arenado's list of teams he would approve a trade to, but an MLB.com report indicated that Goldschmidt could convince Arenado to join him in the Bronx. But, Curry's comments can officially rule that out.
When it comes to Yankees news, when Curry talks, you listen. His information and intel carries weight.
With Bregman and Arenado basically ruled out, where are the Yankees to turn? Let's not forget, the Yankees also have a vacancy at second base, with Gleyber Torres hitting free agency. New York does have internal options in D.J. LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera, who both can play second and third.
The second base market isn't the greatest currently, with Curry also ruling out a Torres return. As for third base, Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies has been on the trade block this offseason, and ex-Chicago White Sox player Yoan Moncada has been linked to the Yankees. Those are really the only other external options.
For now, it looks like the Yankees will continue to have Chisholm at third with an internal option playing second base.