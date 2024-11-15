Yankees John Sterling replacement has been forced to deal with losing for far too long
By Quinn Everts
New York Yankees fans will be getting used to a new voice on the radio airwaves this seaon, as legendary announcer John Sterling retires from a position he held from 1989 until 2024. Stepping in as his replacement will be a veteran of MLB broadcasts, Dave Sims, who has spent over 15 years with the Seattle Mariners, working both the TV side and radio side.
Sims called some iconic moments in recent Mariners history, perhaps none bigger than Felix Hernandez' perfect game in 2012. If you're a Mariners fan, you probably cry every time you watch that (no, I'm not projecting.) But even if you're not a Mariners fan but do appreciate baseball and good broadcasting, Sims call of "It was done by the King!" will give you chills every time.
He has a great feel for the moment and will undoubtedly call more big moments in his stint with the Yankees than he did during his tenure with the Mariners, which included one playoff berth — which he also called. Goosebumps.
While Mariners fans are begging ownership to field a competitive team, the Yankees are hoping for a repeat of last season — albeit with a few more wins in the final series than they had this year. Sims will go from calling one of the least successful teams in baseball to calling the most thrilling lineups in the majors, and his joy for the game will be evident for all 162 games. One game of Yankees baseball after about five thousand Mariners games will be a cathartic experience.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
John Sterling's legendary career comes to an end
Cal Ripken's streak of 2,632 consecutive games played is one of the most impressive records in sports. John Sterling's record of 5,060 consecutive games called might not be as impressive, but it's pretty dang close.
That's an incredible accomplishment, and Sterling — now 86 years old — deserves some rest after working in the sports media business for so long.