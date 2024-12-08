Yankees’ Juan Soto backup plan just fell into Brian Cashman’s lap thanks to Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles turned heads on Saturday, inking Tyler O'Neill to a three-year, $49.5 million contract with an opt-out after the 2025 season. That essentially puts an end to the Anthony Santander era, setting up the free-agent right fielder for a hefty payday and a new home ballpark next season.
Santander should have his share of suitors after a career-best campaign in Baltimore, in which he slashed .255/.308/.506 with 44 home runs and 102 RBI.
That's where the New York Yankees come into play. On the surface, Baltimore signing a quality bat like O'Neill is bad. This O's offense is extremely explosive at its peak and O'Neill, when healthy, brings major pop to the middle of any lineup. That said, Baltimore is arguably losing the better player — and setting up a potential Yankees contingency plan in the process.
Of course New York wants to re-sign Juan Soto, but the Mets, Red Sox, and Blue Jays are all lurking. If Soto leaves the Yankees hanging, that puts a major hole in the outfield depth chart. Who better to fill it than Santander, who is intimately familiar with the AL East landscape? Going to the Yankees would also give Santander to apply direct pressure to the O's, who he surely wants to exact revenge upon.
Orioles Tyler O'Neill signing opens the door for Anthony Santander on Yankees
Again, the goal for Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman, and the Yankees brass is to re-sign Juan Soto. That is the top priority until further notice. If (or once) Soto departs, however, Santander becomes the simplest of backup plans. He's a plug-and-play replacement in right field and the sort of major slugger who can insulate and empower Aaron Judge in the heart of the Yankees lineup.
The benefits of signing Santander are manifold. There are the simple on-field benefits of adding the 30-year-old, but it's also a chance to one-up with Orioles with a direct hit across the bow. The Yankees occupy the most competitive division in the American League and it won't get easier next season with Boston and Toronto so committed to spending in free agency. Baltimore is aggressive, too, as evidenced by the O'Neill contract.
Returning a bit of their own medicine by signing Santander ought to feel good — at least as good as the Yankees can feel about a Soto Plan B.
O'Neill was better on a per-game basis last season, but he appeared in 113 games. Injuries were a problem, and they have been for his entire career. Santander was a workhorse for the O's, appearing in 155 games and anchoring the heart of a young, inexperienced lineup. If the Yankees are forced to scramble in a post-Soto world, there are worse possible outcomes.
You can be sure that Cashman and the front office are keeping tabs on Santander, just in case.