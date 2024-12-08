Yankees Juan Soto whiff would set up the ultimate Red Sox bidding war
By Mark Powell
The New York Yankees could whiff on Juan Soto this winter. Soto is expected to make his decision in the coming days, perhaps before the MLB Winter Meetings, and the two New York teams are reportedly the finalists, with the Red Sox and Blue Jays not far behind.
Soto could make more money than Shohei Ohtani when all is said and done, and he's earned that right. Soto turned down a $440 million extension from the Washington Nationals a few years ago, and has since proven himself.
Red Sox and Yankees will fight for Juan Soto backup plans if he signs with Mets
The New York Mets are expected to make the highest offer for Soto, with some reports suggesting the offer is as high as $750 million, or a $50 million AAV. That offer would be tough for the Yankees or Red Sox to beat. If Soto does sign with the Mets, it's fair to expect both teams to be in on looming backup plans.
Those backup plans include starting pitchers such as Max Fried and Corbin Burnes, along with outfielders like Teoscar Hernandez. The Red Sox and Yankees have multiple holes on their teams, but Soto has held up negotiations for so long both front offices have had little time to focus on anything else.
Burnes is the best starting pitcher available, and the Red Sox likely need him more than New York. The same can be said about Fried, but he would slide in quite well behind Gerrit Cole in the Yankees rotation.
Soto is the ultimate prize for both of these teams, but the Mets might have an edge as of this writing. Should he sign in Queens, the race is on for the remaining top free agents at the winter meetings.