Yankees last, best pitch for Juan Soto has everything to do with Aaron Judge
By Scott Rogust
MLB fans are anxiously waiting for free agent outfielder Juan Soto to make a decision. After an incredible season with the New York Yankees, where he finished third in AL MVP voting and was three wins away from a second World Series title, Soto is set to command a record-breaking contract.
Five teams are heavily linked to Soto this winter — the Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Dodgers. Soto is a matter of hours away from a decision, and multiple reports indicate Soto will earn a contract well over $700 million total. The Yankees are one team that has an offer in that territory. But what gives them the advantage over the aforementioned teams besides money.
New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman wrote that the Yankees's edge in the Soto sweepstakes is Aaron Judge. Heyman brings up that Judge said he didn't care if Soto earned a more lucrative contract than him, and that "word is Soto loves Judge behind him in the lineup and as leader in the clubhouse."
Yankees may have Aaron Judge edge in Juan Soto contract negotiations
That should be welcoming news for Yankees fans. Soto only spent one season with the team, but he made an incredible impact and by all accounts, he seemed to enjoy it. But the impact Soto and Judge had together in the regular season was undeniable. They both finished in the top three of AL MVP voting after all, with Judge winning the award unanimously.
Batting primarily in the No. 2 spot in the order, Soto recorded a .288 batting average, a .419 on-base percentage, a .569 slugging percentage, 41 home runs, 109 RBI, 128 runs, 166 hits, 119 strikeouts, and 129 walks in 576 at-bats (157 games).
In the playoffs, Soto slashed .327/.469/.633 while recording four home runs, nine RBI, 12 runs, and 16 hits in 49 at-bats. This was welcoming, especially with Judge struggling in the postseason once again (.184 batting average, .752 OPS).
While Soto's first year in New York was a successful one, he has prepared for his free agency, ever since turning down a 15-year, $440 million offer from the Washington Nationals in 2022. He is being courted heavily by not just the Yankees, but a Mets team that shocked the world and was just two wins away from making the World Series, a Red Sox team looking to steal a superstar away from their rivals and improve their championship odds, a Blue Jays team that is looking to rebound after losing out on Shohei Ohtani last winter, and a Dodgers team that just won the Commissioner's Trophy.
The decision is ultimately up to Soto. The Yankees are trying their best to retain a generational star, but the decision is up to him if he wants to stay or take another deal elsewhere.