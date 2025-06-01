Yankees’ latest Dodgers collapse has fans boiling over

The New York Yankees are lucky the New York Knicks are playing tonight, because good god. Just a terrible night in NYC sports fandom (unless you're of the Mets/Nets variety). Just imagine how bad this Yankees loss would feel if the Knicks weren't stealing all this negative thunder.

After a tough 8-5 loss in the first game of their World Series rematch against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, the Yankees followed it up with an all-time stinker on Saturday. The Dodgers cruised to victory 18-2, roping 21 hits and five home runs.

Hyeseong Kim (4-for-4 with a walk, three runs, two RBI and a home run) and Tommy Edman (4-for-5 with two runs and two RBI) led the way for an explosive Dodgers lineup. The Yankees' pitching staff was in the hurt locker from the jump, as L.A. scored four runs in the first inning — then six runs in the second inning. They never looked back.

Will Warren's start lasted all of 1.1 innings for the Yankees, coughing up six hits, four walks and seven runs. Ian Hamilton pitched two scoreless innings somewhere in there, but it was, uh... very bad.

The fans are not taking it well.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Yankees fans and MLB Twitter melt down after 18-2 Dodgers shellacking

Frankly, the majority of fans reactions popping off are those relishing this Yankees meltdown. You won't find me complaining, personally.

Look how peaceful Shohei looks. This Dodgers team is basically just a nuclear bomb in sleep mode, so this sort of performance is always in the cards. Especially against the Yankees, it seems. After a five-game beatdown in the World Series, Los Angeles has taken the first two of three in their first rematch with the Yankees this season.

The New York fans are not having a good time.

This is probably just a bump in the road for the Yankees, who look like the favorites to win the American League again. To their credit, New York retooled after Juan Soto's departure and built a potent lineup around perennial MVP Aaron Judge. Max Fried is on the Cy Young track right now. This Yankees team is good.

The only problem is... where does that road lead? Quite possibly to a World Series rematch with the Dodgers, and it's hard to feel good about New York in that situation.