Yankees Marcus Stroman distraction could bail out John Mozeliak in big way
By Mark Powell
The New York Yankees want to trade Marcus Stroman, in part to offload a declining and expensive asset. Stroman was scheduled to undergo a physical on Tuesday, but has thus far been a no-show at spring training. It's been equally tough for Brian Cashman to trade a player the entire league knows is on the outs in the Bronx.
Even Aaron Boone acknowledged that Stroman's presence in camp could be a bit awkward, and it's been nothing short of a distraction so far. If the season started today – and thankfully it does not – Stroman likely wouldn't be guaranteed a spot in the starting rotation. The best version of this Yankees roster is one in which he isn't on it. It really is that simple, but again, all of baseball knows this fact. That makes trading Stroman for anything of value – or even merely getting rid of his salary – extremely tough.
The Yankees are reportedly interested in improving their roster, as well, with a trade for Nolan Arenado not ruled out. The issue with acquiring Arenado would also be salary-related. To put it simply, the Yankees will not trade for Arenado if Stroman remains on the roster.
Yankees could bail John Mozeliak out with Nolan Arenado trade under one condition
Last season, Stroman had a WAR of 0.7 and an ERA of 4.31. He's not a bad pitcher by any means and on middling teams could provide some value. However, Stroman has two years and $37 million left on his deal. No front office wants to devote those kinds of assets to a back-of-the-rotation starting pitcher.
Stroman isn't required to report to Yankees workouts until Feb. 22, so the two sides have time to work all this out. The best option for both parties would be for New York to find a willing trade partner and eat a specific portion of Stroman's contract to appease his next team. Cashman cannot play hardball, as he doesn't have any leverage.
In fact, Cardinals executive John Mozeliak knows exactly how Cashman feels. Mozeliak has been trying to trade Arenado all winter long, but prefers to avoid paying the majority of his remaining contract. That's not going to happen, period, especially now that Alex Bregman signed with the Boston Red Sox. Boston was one of Arenado's preferred suitors.
The greater the distraction on Stroman's end, the more likely a trade is to happen. If the Yankees can find a suitor, then perhaps they can do Mozelak a favor as well and take Arenado off his hands. Until then, though, this is all one huge hypothetical.