Yankees may need to make an uncomfortable decision about one of their biggest names

Cody Bellinger has failed to live up to expectations since the New York Yankees acquired him via trade from the Chicago Cubs this past offseason. He's also missed games due to a lingering back issue, plus eating a batch of bad chicken wings. Meanwhile, the club continues to get unexpectedly outstanding production from his backup, Trent Grisham.

Yes, context matters. It's important to note that Bellinger has been slumping since returning from food poisoning while also tending to the mentioned back injury. The circumstances have demonstrably derailed his start to the 2025 MLB campaign. Nonetheless, Grisham has been so good that the Yankees may have to take drastic measures and make him the everyday center fielder.

How can the Yankees keep trotting out Cody Bellinger while Trent Grisham is raking?

Bellinger has posted a lackluster .191/.241/.298 slash line with one home run and eight RBI thus far this season. The veteran slugger's .539 OPS is well below the league average, and his 29.6 percent strikeout rate is among the highest in the Majors. While his track record as a two-time All-Star and former MVP has earned him some leash, those numbers won't cut it.

Grisham has only exacerbated New York's Bellinger problem by hitting .343/.410/.714 with four homers, 10 RBI and a dazzling 1.125 OPS. On top of that, the 28-year-old remains one of baseball's premier outfielder defenders. Being a two-time Gold Glove winner is nothing to scoff at, especially when he's also functioning as a force at the plate.

It's not like the Yankees are deeply invested in Bellinger. All they gave up was right-handed starting pitcher Cody Poteet, who's since been designated for assignment and re-routed to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. Moreover, he's not on their payroll beyond next year (assuming he exercises his $22.5 million player option for 2026). Why is manager Aaron Boone clinging to someone who ostensibly doesn't factor into New York's long-term plans when Grisham presents a viable alternative?