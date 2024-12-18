Yankees might be done with splashy additions after Cody Bellinger trade
The New York Yankees haven't licked their wounds in the nearly two weeks since losing Juan Soto to the crosstown Mets. Well, sure, fans and members of the media certainly have. But Brian Cashman has been busy getting to work, throwing a giant bag at Max Fried at the Winter Meetings before acquiring Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams and Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger in a pair of recent trades. Having Soto in right field sure would be nice, but a workable Plan B appears to be coming together.
But while New York has been able to make three big splashes this winter, Cashman might have to polish off his roster on a bit more of a budget from here on out. The Yankees still holes to fill, from the infield to the bullpen, but it doesn't seem like the team is all that motivated to shop at the top of the market to do so.
Yankees might not have another big move in them this offseason
To be clear, there are still high-end options available who would be clean fits. New York needs infielders, and any of Alex Bregman, Nolan Arenado, Pete Alonso and Anthony Santander could fit the bill. Despite landing Williams, the bullpen needs at least one or two more high-leverage options, and Tanner Scott remains on the market as a shutdown lefty. So it's no surprise that, when ESPN predicted landing spots for the remaining top free agents on Tuesday, the Yankees were listed as contenders for all five of the above names.
All five, though, were ultimately predicted to head elsewhere. Maybe that's just a coincidence, the product of putting together a speculative list in a vacuum of information. But there seems to be something to the idea that Cashman has lowered his aim a bit after the Bellinger trade. While the Yankees didn't have to give up much of value to poach their new center fielder from the Cubs, they only got $2.5 million in cash to defray the $27.5 million Bellinger is due in salary in 2025.
New York's pre-luxury tax payroll is now around $265 million, already above the $241 million CBT threshold, and Hal Steinbrenner has in the past been reticent to blow too far past that mark. That wouldn't seem to leave a ton of room for, say, a seven-year deal for Bregman, or a five- or six-year deal for Alonso, or a trade for Arenado (unless the Cardinals are willing to really pay down his remaining salary). Maybe losing Soto to the Mets has finally lit a fire under Steinbrenner, but barring a drastic change, the team is more likely to look at cheaper options to fill its remaining needs — a big reason why reports linking New York to either Bregman or Alonso have cooled in recent days.
Plus, there are potential targets that Cashman figures to be interested in. As much as the team buried Gleyber Torres earlier this offseason, his market has failed to materialize so far, and a short-term deal to bring him back at second base could make sense for both sides. Veterans like Carlos Santana and Paul Goldschmidt could fill in just fine at first base, and the Yankees have made a habit of finding big-time relievers in odd places. It may not be what fans want to hear right now, but the odds are against any more big-time moves this winter.