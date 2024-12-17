Yankees' new first baseman is essentially the worst-kept secret in baseball
By Lior Lampert
The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs trade conversations surrounding veteran utility man Cody Bellinger have been well chronicled. But no deal has come to fruition yet, though it's beginning to feel like a matter of when an agreement is reached, not if.
MLB insider Hector Gomez recently reported that the Yankees and Cubs are "deep into talks" on a swap including Bellinger. Nonetheless, as he alludes to, finances are the complicating factor throwing a wrench into the ongoing negotiations. This aligns with MLB.com's Mark Feinsand's latest update on the situation, who expressed optimism that the two clubs will eventually find common ground.
Cody Bellinger eventually becoming the Yankees' new first baseman is essentially the worst-kept secret in baseball
Per Feinsand, the Cubs and Yankees are "seemingly far apart" regarding the amount of money Chicago would ship to New York for taking Bellinger's contract. Nevertheless, "industry sources expect" them to settle on something in time due to the 2024 NL Central runner-up's acquisition of All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker.
Tucker's arrival makes Bellinger expendable, simultaneously giving the Yankees leverage in their dialogue focus around the latter. So, as much as the Cubs want to squeeze more funds out of the Bronx Bombers, it's easy to see why there's a standstill. Regardless, Feinsand indicates a trade will ultimately materialize.
New York's decision to decline Anthony Rizzo's $17 million club option for 2025 has created a need for Bellinger's services. The Yankees have a void to fill at first base, and Chicago can help them address the vacated position.
Bellinger has primarily operated as an outfielder for the Cubs, but he began his professional career mostly at first base. Notably, the 2019 NL MVP has played 81 games at the cornerman spot across the past two seasons in Chicago.
This past season, Bellinger was solid, albeit unexceptional. He had a 2.2 WAR with a .266/.325/.426 slash line. The 29-year-old hit 18 home runs and 78 RBIs across 569 plate appearances, adding nine stolen bases.