Yankees' new plan for DJ LeMahieu is a disaster waiting to happen

The New York Yankees might be one of the best teams in baseball — with the worst luck. Devin Williams is back to blowing leads, the pitching outside of Carlos Rodón and Max Fried is inconsistent and Cody Bellinger is batting .202. Surely things can’t get worse … right?

Wrong. According to Max Goodman, there’s a chance DJ LeMahieu (calf) could join the Yankees for their upcoming West Coast trip later this week, per manager Aaron Boone. In a vacuum, that's not bad news; the Yankees need all the help they can get in the infield right now. But Boone's plan to throw LeMahieu right into the second-base mix should have fans very, very nervous.

Yankees shouldn't factor DJ LeMahieu into their second-base plans

It’s not surprising that Boone is eager to bring back LeMahieu this early in the season — especially with Jazz Chisholm Jr. out for the next four to six weeks at least with an oblique injury. While utility man Oswaldo Cabrera can shift to second and has made high-level plays there in the past, Boone hasn’t been impressed with his production so far.

But is LeMahieu returning to second base really the solution? The Yankees started moving LeMahieu off the position two years ago because his age and limited mobility were far better fits at third, and that figures to be only truer now as he comes back from a calf injury. \

It could also stunt the development of Jorbit Vivas. Ranked 19th in the Yankees’ farm system (and third at second base), Vivas has shown promise defensively. In his limited action — just four games — he’s hitting .143 but boasts a .400 OBP. His lone hit came during a rally against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he drove in two runs to cut a 7–2 deficit to 7–5.

Vivas' plate approach has offered some reason for optimism moving forward. He's also a far better athlete, and has played almost exclusively second base working his way up through the Minors.

As for LeMahieu’s underwhelming return, the concerns are real. The last time he played second base was July 5, 2023. Beyond the rust, his declining speed and agility raise even more red flags. If he can’t make quick plays in the field or make up for it with his bat, Yankee Stadium might once again echo with boos in 2025.