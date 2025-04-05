Yankees news: Aaron Judge milestones, Fried's first win in pinstripes, reliever reunion over

In their first seven games of 2025, the New York Yankees have already notched several records. For the sake of it, let’s browse through a few: Austin Wells owns the first leadoff home run for a catcher on Opening Day, the Yankees compiled the first ever three-home run barrage on the first three pitches of a game which contributed to a franchise record of nine in a single game, and their 22 home runs through their first six games is record for that span.

Among other records, these are the most relevant. After their win on Friday over the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Yankees now have the highest run differential in baseball with a +26. With an electrifying offense, the Yankees have flipped the ‘Juan Soto-sized hole in the lineup’ script in epic fashion. However, of all the talented bats in the Yankee lineup, one player stands out; and he has a few records of his own this season.

Aaron Judge’s latest achievements

The two-time and reigning AL MVP, Aaron Judge, is no stranger to making baseball history. In 2022, he set the AL home run record with 62 long balls. Last season he became the quickest player to 300 home runs in MLB history and did so indisputably (both in terms of at-bats and games). Now, he’s adding to his array of home run-related achievements.

With his home run in Friday’s Yankee victory, Judge became the only player to hit 321 home runs in his first 1000 games. In 2024, he had already surpassed the previous record of 279 set by Ryan Howard, however, this last home run coincided with his 1000th MLB game, thus enshrining his achievement. This also matches a record set by Babe Ruth who hit 321 home runs in his first 1000 games as a Yankee (Ruth started his career with the Red Sox during the Dead Ball era). In doing so, Judge also set a record as the only player with six home runs and 17 RBIs in his first seven games of a season. Both his home run and RBI totals lead the MLB.

In lesser but still phenomenal news, Judge hit his 500th career extra-base hit in his 999th game on Thursday’s win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It was his fifth home run of the season, number 320 on his career. This makes him the third fastest Yankee to 500 extra-base hits behind only Joe DiMaggio and Lou Gehrig.

Max Fried notches his first win as a Yankee

In his second start of 2025, Yankees’ new star pitcher, Max Fried, recorded his first Yankee win. Fried allowed one run to the Pirates on Friday, striking out six over 5.2 innings that included this gem of a pickoff:

Max Fried breaks out a nasty pickoff move 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/aBorOzjHZm — MLB (@MLB) April 4, 2025

The Yankees ended the day with a 9-4 victory over Pittsburgh, improving to 5-2. Fried’s first start of the year came on March 29 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 4.2 innings allowing two earned runs; not a bad outing for a pitcher that normally struggles heavily during his first few starts of the season. Five errors were committed by the Yankees in the game, allowing the Brew Crew to score four unearned runs on Fried’s watch (one of which committed by Fried). The Yankees won the game in blowout fashion, 20-9. Fried was dealt a no-decision.

Fried was signed to an eight-year $218 million pact over the winter after finishing 2024 with a 3.25 ERA. His presence in the rotation was meant to stabilize the Yankees’ somewhat questionable pitching staff. Unfortunately, with Gerrit Cole gone for the season along with injuries to the reigning Rookie of the Year, Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt among the many Yankee hurlers on the IL, Fried will serve as New York’s ace for the 2025 season.

Yankees DFA Adam Ottavino in less than a week

The bullpen hasn’t been a strong point early on for the Yankees. As a whole, the Bronx relief corps maintains a rather unsightly 5.47 ERA thanks to a few blowups. This made Friday’s move a bit of a shock. But to understand the full situation, we need to revisit Tuesday.

On Apr. 1, all-star closer and first-year Yankee, Devin Williams, was placed on paternity leave. In an apparent corresponding move, the Yankees signed former star reliever, Adam Ottavino, who had been released by the Red Sox in March. It was Ottavino’s second stint with the Yankees; he had worn pinstripes in 2019 and 2020. This past week, Aaron Boone used Ottavino to make two spot relief appearances. After pitching 1.1 innings in his Yankee return, Ottavino was unceremoniously DFA’d. In that brief time, he allowed two walks, no hits and no runs.

Last season with the New York Mets, Ottavino posted an uninspiring 4.34 ERA paired with an impressive strike out total of 70 over 56 innings pitched, one of the worst seasons of his career. Now in his 15th Major-League season (debuted in 2010, did not pitch in 2011) and at age 39, Ottavino’s best days are likely behind him. The once stellar reliever has always been inconsistent over his career, pitching to a 2.06 ERA as recently as 2022.